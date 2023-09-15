Learn about artists’ inspiration and see where they get their dirty fingernails and their rainbow stained aprons during the 2023 Placerville Arts Association Studio Tour, Sept. 16 & 17 and Sept. 23 & 24.
Just what goes into creating that one-of-a-kind painting or jewelry or wooden art piece or photograph — and much more? Learning the answer is just one of the many delights that await those ready to step into the mercurial realm of art.
Nine studios will showcase 35 artists’ works, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
This is a chance to meet some of the most outstanding and award-winning artists who live and create in the beautiful Sierra foothills — a time to talk to creative folk, watch them work and see lots of finished artworks, many of which will be for sale.
There will be a wide variety of artworks to see and enjoy — paintings, woodwork, ceramics, fine art photography, artisan jewelry to fine woodwork and even gourd art. For a downloadable brochure and additional details visit the tour website atpaastudiotour.com.
Want more art fun?
PAA hosts its monthly artistic get-together, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at the Placerville Senior Center, 937 Spring St.
Two talented artists will demonstrate and share their perspectives on creating abstract artwork. Lucia Rothgeb will concentrate on acrylic, collage and ink. Gloria Vernon will explore watercolor crystals — known as Brusho.
Rothgeb has lived in Northern California all her life and has been an active member of PAA for many years. Making art is part of her history and her life — drawing and painting since childhood. Since retiring, she has had a great time “playing” at a variety of media. Aside from winning many art awards, she has made great contributions to a number of art associations and art groups.
Rothgeb will be exploring the use of acrylic paints, collage and ink to make abstract paintings. There will be a description following the process — from inspiration to finished work. Materials used will also be explained.
Vernon was born and raised in Placerville. She’s retired from a busy 28-year career teaching high school art. Through her art career, which includes winning many art awards, she has reached Master Circle status with International Association of Pastel Societies, and Signature status with Pastel Society of America and Sierra Pastel Society.
“My enthusiasm for ‘abstract’ has blossomed,” Vernon said. “ I've done pastel abstracts and fused glass abstracts. Now I'm really enjoying the fluidity and spontaneous quality of crystal watercolors.” (Did someone say something aboutwater?)
Vernon will demonstrate the fluidity and spontaneous quality of highly pigmented watercolor crystals and how she uses them to establish mood and composition in her abstract paintings. She will also use iridized watercolors and pen to create detail and define shapes. To learn more visitfacebook.com/profile.php?id=100008310212095.
