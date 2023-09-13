Van expo

The Adventure Van Expo will feature open house vans, accessories, vendors and custom builds. Palisades Tahoe hosts the event Sept. 16 & 17. Courtesy photo

NORTH LAKE TAHOE — The Adventure Van Expo series heads back to California Sept. 16 & 17, its seventh stop in the nationwide tour. The annual expo has moved to Palisades Tahoe, a new venue this year which can accommodate additional vendors and guests.

The two-day event is open to all ages and features a full weekend of activities including new products, top-of-the-line models for viewing, the industry’s experts, DIY van builds, rental companies, build accessories, food, live music, seminars and more. Supported by the North Tahoe Community Alliance, eventgoers can expect to find new products, experience the van life community and learn from the experts all in one location.   

