NORTH LAKE TAHOE — TheAdventure Van Expo series heads back to California Sept. 16 & 17, its seventh stop in the nationwide tour. The annual expo has moved to Palisades Tahoe, a new venue this year which can accommodate additional vendors and guests.
The two-day event is open to all ages and features a full weekend of activities including new products, top-of-the-line models for viewing, the industry’s experts, DIY van builds, rental companies, build accessories, food, live music, seminars and more. Supported by the North Tahoe Community Alliance, eventgoers can expect to find new products, experience the van life community and learn from the experts all in one location.
“We are excited to be back in North Lake Tahoe and at a new venue,” said Neil Morse, founder of Adventure Van Expo. “We keep growing! North Tahoe is one of our most popular shows and moving it to Palisades allows more space for vendors and guests. This show is particularly special to me because it is home to the first-ever Adventure Van Expo. Plus, there are so many outdoor activities to enjoy while you are here, biking, hiking, climbing, paddling and camping — it is really a perfect fit for the van community.”
The expo will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and feature open house vans, accessories, vendors and custom builds. In addition to vans, there will be a variety of camping rigs to view including truck campers, off-road tear camping trailers and exploration vehicles. Those looking to spend the weekend at Adventure Van Expo can camp on Friday and Saturday nights and roll in starting Friday evening at 4 p.m. Both days will feature live music along with eats and drinks from local vendors. Van builders looking to display their work are encouraged to join the Adventure Van Expo DIY Contest taking place on Saturday, which will be viewed by hundreds of event goers and rated by van build experts.
Expo tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting Adventure Van Expo’s website and include a $10 entry fee for both days for ages 18 and older, $90 for camping (limited tickets available), $90 for the DIY Contest (includes camping) and a dog pass for $10. Entry is free for ages 17 and younger. For more information and to purchase tickets visit adventurevanexpo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.