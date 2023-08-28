The bounty of the season was showcased at the Apple Hill Growers Association’s Farm to Fork Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 19. The sold-out event featured a delicious wine and food paired meal featuring produce, wine and desserts from Apple Hill Growers' farms.
“This dinner is an opportunity to showcase the array of products from our Apple Hill Grower farms,” said Chris Delfino of Delfino Farms. “We’re also thrilled to work with a local chef to feature such a variety of products, proving we’re not just about apples but also incredible year-round produce, baked goods and wine.”
The evening began with a cocktail hour with local hard cider, wine and passed appetizers, followed by a four-course seated dinner with spectacular views of Delfino Farms’ beautiful vineyards. The multi-course meal was prepared by chef John Sanders of Placerville’s Old Town Grill with ingredients from local farms. Each course was paired with Apple Hill wines from Lava Cap Winery, Madroña Vineyards and Boeger Winery to name a few. The finale was a throwback to how the Apple Hill Growers Association began — a dessert smorgasbord featuring the best of the area’s bakeshops.
Placerville musician Seth Grauer with Brotherly Mud set the mood with live music perfect for the beautiful atmosphere on the farm.
Apple Hill Growers Association is grateful for the support of its community partners; Raley’s is the dinner’s premier sponsor and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Food for Families. El Dorado Hills Party Rentals is the event sponsor.
Tickets for this exclusive night at the farm sell out fast. Next year the dinner is slated to be Aug. 17. Go to applehill.com/event/farm-to-fork-dinner for more information or to purchase tickets for next year.
About Apple Hill Growers
Founded in 1964, the Apple Hill Growers are dedicated to supporting agriculture in El Dorado County. The organization began with 16 apple ranches and has grown to include unique fruit and veggie farms, wineries, B&Bs, flower gardens, Christmas tree farms and a day spa. The more than 50 farms of Apple Hill produce a variety of crops including apples, berries, stone fruit, vegetables, wine grapes and flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.