Farm to Fork

Diners enjoy a fabulous meal and beautiful views at Delfino Farms during the Apple Hill Growers Association’s Farm to Fork Dinner. Courtesy photo

The bounty of the season was showcased at the Apple Hill Growers Association’s Farm to Fork Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 19. The sold-out event featured a delicious wine and food paired meal featuring produce, wine and desserts from Apple Hill Growers' farms.

“This dinner is an opportunity to showcase the array of products from our Apple Hill Grower farms,” said Chris Delfino of Delfino Farms. “We’re also thrilled to work with a local chef to feature such a variety of products, proving we’re not just about apples but also incredible year-round produce, baked goods and wine.”

