Midsummer Fairytale

Enjoy medieval fun at the Midsummer Fairytale: Celtic and Folk Music Festival this weekend in Plymouth. Courtesy photo

AMADOR COUNTY — Get ready to immerse yourself in a magical weekend of enchanting melodies, captivating performances and vibrant interactive experiences at the highly anticipated Midsummer Fairytale: Celtic and Folk Music Festival. The annual event is set to take place at the Amador County Fairgrounds in Plymouth Aug. 19 & 20.

This year's midsummer festival promises to transport attendees to a realm of ancient Celtic and Renaissance traditions, bringing together talented musicians, artisans, performance and food vendors. From hauntingly beautiful ballads to toe-tapping jigs, the festival will showcase a diverse range of sounds that celebrate the rich heritage of Celtic and folk music.

