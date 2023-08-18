AMADOR COUNTY — Get ready to immerse yourself in a magical weekend of enchanting melodies, captivating performances and vibrant interactive experiences at the highly anticipated Midsummer Fairytale: Celtic and Folk Music Festival. The annual event is set to take place at the Amador County Fairgrounds in Plymouth Aug. 19 & 20.
This year's midsummer festival promises to transport attendees to a realm of ancient Celtic and Renaissance traditions, bringing together talented musicians, artisans, performance and food vendors. From hauntingly beautiful ballads to toe-tapping jigs, the festival will showcase a diverse range of sounds that celebrate the rich heritage of Celtic and folk music.
Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the power and allure of live performances by renowned artists who will grace the stage at the Amador County Fairgrounds while enjoying all the experiences of a fantasy faire. With soul-stirring melodies and spirited rhythms, these musicians will create an immersive atmosphere that will resonate with attendees long after the event concludes.
Festival-goers will also have the chance to browse through a delightful marketplace, brimming with handcrafted treasures and unique artisanal creations. From intricately designed jewelry to beautifully crafted items, clothing and tools, the vendors offer a selection of wares that can't be found anywhere else. While browsing the artisan crafts on display, visitors also will be able to take in sights such as talented falconers, rowdy and rambunctious pirates, noble knights valiantly defending the royal court and many medieval-themed activities.
Tickets for Midsummer Fairytale: Celtic and Folk Music Festival are available for purchase online at MidsummerFairytale.net and Eventbrite, but will also be available at the door.
For more information visit MidsummerFairytale.net or follow the festival's official social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.
