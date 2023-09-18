Sierra Wildlife Rescue’s volunteers rescue, rehabilitate and release local wildlife. It can cost as much as $425 to care for one baby fox. The community is invited to help by coming to the nonprofit’s yard sale fundraiser, Sept. 22-24. Courtesy photo
The community comes together to raise funds and awareness for Sierra Wildlife Rescue and its mission to rescue, rehabilitate and release local wildlife at the Wildlife Bazaar Yard Sale Fundraiser and Food Festival, Sept. 22-24.
This event is a lot of fun and guests never know what treasures they will find. Delicious food and snacks will be served to ensure no one is hungry or parched while shopping for good deals.
All proceeds will give orphaned and injured wildlife another chance at life.
In 2022 Sierra Wildlife Rescue took in more than 1,500 injured and orphaned birds and mammals. The costs to save an animal adds up quickly. For example, it can cost $600-$800 to rehabilitate a baby coyote or bobcat, $350-$425 to rehabilitate and raise one baby fox, $175-$300 to rehab one large raptor and $80-$120 to rehab one adult songbird.
“All the money raised through this yard sale fundraiser will help feed these voracious creatures,” said Connie Werner Reichert, Sierra Wildlife Rescue mammal team volunteer. “It will allow us to continue to buy specialized foods and formula for the various species, (provide) safe enclosures during rehabilitation and pay for much needed veterinarian expenses. Your donations are tax-deductible and very much appreciated.”
The event takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, and 9 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Sept. 24, at 777 Pleasant Valley Road in Diamond Springs.
Those who can't make it to the bazaar are welcome to send a donation check to P.O. Box 2127, Placerville, CA 95667 or donate by credit card by clicking on the Donate Now button on the rescue's website, sierrawildliferescue.org. All donations are tax-deductible.
Sierra Wildlife Rescue rescues, rehabilitates and releases wildlife from the western slope of El Dorado County and is permitted through U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services and California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The organization's mission is the preservation and education of El Dorado County’s wildlife. To accomplish this, SWR rehabilitates and releases injured and orphaned native animal species back into the wild and provides educational programs to schools, community organizations and the public on wildlife conservation.
