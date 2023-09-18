SWR fox

Sierra Wildlife Rescue’s volunteers rescue, rehabilitate and release local wildlife. It can cost as much as $425 to care for one baby fox. The community is invited to help by coming to the nonprofit’s yard sale fundraiser, Sept. 22-24. Courtesy photo

The community comes together to raise funds and awareness for Sierra Wildlife Rescue and its mission to rescue, rehabilitate and release local wildlife at the Wildlife Bazaar Yard Sale Fundraiser and Food Festival, Sept. 22-24. 

This event is a lot of fun and guests never know what treasures they will find.  Delicious food and snacks will be served to ensure no one is hungry or parched while shopping for good deals. 

