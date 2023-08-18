The Placerville Arts Association welcomes JR Sterba, a Sacramento glass fusion artist, Monday, Aug. 21.
Sterba studied in Fort Worth, Texas, and through the years her artistic focus and passion moved from working with clay to glass fusion artworks.
The Placerville Arts Association welcomes JR Sterba, a Sacramento glass fusion artist, Monday, Aug. 21.
Sterba studied in Fort Worth, Texas, and through the years her artistic focus and passion moved from working with clay to glass fusion artworks.
Sterba will bring samples and explain the process of glass fusion and how it is different from glass blowing. She likes to refer to her studio as the “Glass Shack.” To reach the artist and see her work visit glassfusiondesigns.com.
“Glass has always been a passion of mine,” she shared. “My goal is to create art that is not only fun but functional — a part of the home décor that speaks to the soul.
“If you ever lose me in a crowd, just look for the shiny things,” Sterba added.
The artistic group meets 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Placerville Senior Center’s lunch room, 937 Spring St. After the presentation, there is a break for refreshments that gives attendees the opportunity to meet the guest speaker, other artists and art lovers.
This month artists who “took the challenge” at the July meeting to create their own version of the “Cosmic Cat” (an AI art piece by Lynell Phillips) will share their own “artist’s mind” interpretations after Sterba's presentation.
Placerville Arts Association promotes the creative work of its members, provides opportunities for sharing ideas among artists and invites public interest through a variety of visual art events and an open invitation to attend their monthly meetings.
PAA also reaches out to the community by giving yearly monetary grants to local school art programs and youth programs like the Boys and Girls Club. It is the oldest nonprofit art group in El Dorado County in continuous operation since the early 1960s.
Previous meetings and events can be viewed at the PAA YouTube channel:
Also, the current gallery show at the Bank of America Gallery at the Harris Center in Folsom can be viewed online at paa.gallery.
Placerville Arts loves to welcome new members all year long. There is no age limit to creativity. Members are able to participate with other members at two yearly member shows at the El Dorado County Government Center in Placerville, be a part of a studio art tour and enter the September Mother Lode Art Exhibition. Visit PAA’s website for upcoming events and opportunities at placervillearts.com. Like the group on Facebook at facebook.com/PlacervilleArtsAssociation.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.