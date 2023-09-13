Ellis Rodriguez

Ellis Rodriguez hosts the San Francisco Comedy Competition coming to Grass Valley this week. Courtesy photo

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents the 47th San Francisco Stand-up Comedy Competition in the Marisa Funk Theater Sept. 14. 

The San Francisco Comedy Competition is an annual, multi-week, judged, stand-up comedy contest. Over 30 comedians, out of hundreds who apply, perform in shows held in comedy clubs, bars, restaurants, casinos and theaters in San Francisco and around the Bay Area. No other festival or TV show can claim to have discovered as many future comedy superstars as the annual San Francisco Comedy Competition. The list begins with the likes of Louis C.K., Dana Carvey, Ellen DeGeneres and Robin Williams.

