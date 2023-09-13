GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents the 47th San Francisco Stand-up Comedy Competition in the Marisa Funk Theater Sept. 14.
The San Francisco Comedy Competition is an annual, multi-week, judged, stand-up comedy contest. Over 30 comedians, out of hundreds who apply, perform in shows held in comedy clubs, bars, restaurants, casinos and theaters in San Francisco and around the Bay Area. No other festival or TV show can claim to have discovered as many future comedy superstars as the annual San Francisco Comedy Competition. The list begins with the likes of Louis C.K., Dana Carvey, Ellen DeGeneres and Robin Williams.
Many talented comedians have since emerged from this annual event to become major stars. It could be argued that the San Francisco Comedy Competition helps turn them into diamonds, as it is a true contest that develops its contestants by forcing them to adjust to a variety of audiences while enduring the strain of an extended road trip.
For the evening, 10 semi-finalists, the top performers from two preliminary rounds, will perform their best 10 minutes for five chances to advance to the finals. The San Francisco Stand-up Comedy Competition shares the same basic format and structure as the Seattle International Comedy Competition — and both competitions share the same executive producer, Jon Fox.
Hosting the competition is the hilarious Ellis Rodriguez, a stand-up comedian from Northern California and one of the fastest-rising comedians today. Ellis was the winner of the San Francisco Comedy Competition, a finalist in both the Las Vegas World Series of Comedy, Comedy Central’s "Up Next" and the "Stand Up NBC"comedy showcases. He is a favorite at comedy clubs across the West Coast and has also performed in filmed showcases.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. at The Center for the Arts, 314 West Main St. in Grass Valley. For tickets and more information visit thecenterforthearts.org or call (530) 274-8384.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.