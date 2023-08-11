Gold Country Artists Gallery, an award-winning artists’ cooperative located in Placerville is featuring the work of Valerie Bye, Randy Mitchell and Isabella Ryder in August. Visitors can meet the artists on Main Street’s Third Saturday Artwalk, from 5-8 p.m.
Valerie Bye
A founding member of Gold Country Artists Gallery, Bye’s work reflects her belief that there is beauty all around us. She started painting with oils when she was young, but her serious art career began while encouraging her youngest son to use his artistic abilities. She entered an oil painting in a local juried art show, and won the first of her many awards.
Bye is influenced by Art Deco and Nouveau styles, and her visits to Europe and her love for Asian cultures inspired her body of work. She has a particular fondness for all things Asian and said her travels to China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand encouraged her to discover her own distinctive style.
As an artist she said, “I feel I am a jack of all trades and master of none,” making it near impossible for her to describe her process. “I have a whole world of paintings in my head,” she declares. “When I am inspired by a subject, it usually tells me which media to use.”
Her creations begin with some nice music, a cup of tea and a quick sketch. “If I use acrylic or watercolor, I start with a basic wash. If a collage, I begin with various cuttings, and add many more cuttings and tearings as I go," she said. "If my medium is alcohol ink, then I just jump right in!”
Watercolors fascinate her and she devotes herself to that medium, becoming a master watercolorist who creates cheerful and uplifting work.
“When I paint, the combination of color and the unpredictable nature of watercolor puts a song in my heart," she said.
Bye’s skill with composition, color, texture and clever brushwork are on display in her painting, "El Trio de Flores Blanca," featuring three, pure white poppy blossoms with vivid yellow stamens against a saturated background of brilliant blue. The crepe paper-looking petals almost seem to move as if kissed by a gentle breeze.
She discovered the process of collage several years ago and found great pleasure in the medium. To create her collages, she incorporates prints of her original paintings into her assemblages, as well as other images she’s collected. Bye also loves using different papers and brilliant colors for textures and backgrounds. Her collage humorously titled "Pest Control Patrol," features a large hen standing sentinel over a flock of flowers. The time-consuming application of each individual feather to the bird presented the greatest challenge in this artwork, she explained.
She also employs alcohol inks to create abstract patterns with vivid color. Pouring this media onto Yupo paper, a unique synthetic paper that allows the media to flow, gives Bye the brilliant, saturated colors in her artwork titled "Floral Explosion."
Bye continues to receive numerous awards in juried exhibitions and is honored with one-woman shows. She enjoys signature membership with the Society of Western Artists and her work is included in private collections throughout the United States, Canada, Japan and Taiwan.
Randy Mitchell
Mitchell is the kind of teacher that students never forget. His hands-on method of teaching and creativity took him on a path that combined his love of history and art in a way that gives students and history lovers the same hands-on experience to make history both personal and exciting. Much of Mitchell’s art is inspired by things he did as a living history re-enactor, including as a stunt actor in Wild West shows, docudramas, movies and commercial venues, and as a current member of the Hangtown Marshals in Placerville.
Inspired by the folk art of yesteryear, Mitchell’s “Wood’n Things” are evocative of a period in American history where toys were simple and often fashioned from the materials at hand. For example, Mitchell uses recycled wood or what he harvests from his mountain property. He said his favorite projects are kinetic, toy-like workers, cowboys, posable bears, fly fishermen and mountain men.
One of his first inspirations was a child’s toy he created with Jolly Blacksmiths. That led to Big Saw Woodcutters, a piece with moving parts. A fellow cowboy re-enactor asked him why he was not crafting cowboys, so he created Gunfighters. And like a line of dominos tumbling in sequence, that led to the Bear Hunter, with its moving parts giving “push/pull” action to a mountain man shooting at a bear.
Mitchell’s work is packed with humor and charm, and the expressions of the Hungry Bear and Disappointed Fisherman never fail to bring a good chuckle to the viewer.
His work has evolved to include themes of Americana, like One Flag/Uncle Sam, a character bedecked in patriotic red, white, and blue and waving Ol’ Glory. He also honors his faith with Christian-themed tableaus featuring the cross.
Embracing the bear theme, he carved a dancing bear in a jaunty top hat and a green bow tie, balancing on a unicycle. His vast repertoire includes a tombstone with a “died with his boots on” business card holder, “Hangtown” themed coffin lids that serve as bookmarks, and a carved, whimsical and humorous hanging monkey.
Mitchell is an artisan who hopes that his kinetic toys, small dioramas, business card holders and other carved wood art will not only provide people with a sense of history, but will also bring a smile to their faces.
Isabella Ryder
Growing up in the ranch culture of Wyoming gave Ryder direct connection to the earth and the landscapes around her, nurturing her artistic soul. Her schooling included a curriculum where she earned degrees in the liberal arts, art and education. Her doctoral research centered on the brain as related to learning styles and she authored an extensive guide to teaching visual arts concepts she practiced during her 31-year teaching career.
She continuously maintained an active art studio life, incorporating many of her ideas into her art classes where she challenged her students to pursue creative ways to make more personal statements about their own life experiences, just as she discovered that creating art is a great outlet for her to express her own feelings.
The style that Ryder developed combines both abstract and representational images to capture the tactile nature of the world around her. She experiments by repurposing and recycling familiar media — paints, pastels, pencils, inks, dyes — and incorporating canvas, paper, silk, ropes and fibers into what is described as edgy, color saturated and often evocative work which seeks to cultivate a sense of peace and serenity amidst the chaos of the world.
Her painted silk on canvas artwork combines these qualities. She coats a canvas with gesso, to which she adheres a swath of silky fabric and adds oils or acrylic paint. She manipulates the silk by scrunching, pushing, pulling and swirling to create a multi-dimensional abstracted form. She chooses to keep her silk paintings simple, allowing the viewer’s own discovery of hidden images and illusions of movement as light strikes the canvas, something she finds very exciting.
For some of her more expressionistic artwork, Ryder employs her understanding of how color, texture and positive and negative space work together to create an emotional response in the viewer. Her use of fluid acrylic paints to create "Lava Flow" and "underwater" feel flowing and organic.
After experiencing a recent fall from a ladder, Ryder based her painting, "25 Fractures," on the multiple injuries she incurred. Bright, primary colors dance on the canvas, with hectic lines and drips that create an intriguing clash of geometric shapes against a saturated blue background.
The wonder of her more recent paintings is that she continues to create in spite of her injuries, revealing the soul of a determined and prolific artist who is ever-evolving and pushing her own boundaries.
Ryder’s goals include responding to contemporary life in a meaningful artistic manner. In this spirit, she actively donates her artwork to various community nonprofits and local libraries, and she displays it in a variety of settings throughout the county.
Gold Country Artists Gallery features the work of many award-winning regional artists working in fields as diverse as fine jewelry, photography, fused glass, wood turning, pastels, colored pencil, scratch board, and watercolor, acrylic and oil painting.
The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on the Third Saturday of each month until 8 p.m. For more information call (530) 642-2944. Gold Country Artists Gallery is located in downtown Placerville at 379 Main St. Visit online at goldcountryartistsgallery.com.
