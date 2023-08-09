As I write this, the meteorologist reports May, June and July 2023 were the hottest months on Earth on record. As in, ever. What’s a gardener to do? You know the heat-related cautions: stay hydrated, garden during the day’s coolest part, wear sunscreen and a hat and limit time outdoors.
My 5 a.m. alarm has me inspecting my garden’s health early. I note pest damage like the beginnings of a red spider mite invasion (stippled bleached leaf appearance), a gopher rampage (nibbling on new roots causes leaf wilt and wobbly stems) or a break in deer netting (obvious browse). In the cool mornings, I generally can avoid wasps, mosquitoes and bees.
My attire is a long-sleeved cotton shirt with upturned collar, long, pocketed pants, heavy socks, gardening hat (vented with flaps), sunglasses and supportive gardening shoes. The goal is not achieving an all-over tan but protecting skin, scalp and eyes.
Summer gardening is not about moving soil, transplanting or planting anew, big pruning jobs, wheelbarrowing or digging holes. It’s too hot for you and for new or relocated plants.
Routine, must-do tasks include filling birdbaths and critter saucers (each with its rock for non-swimmers), checking moisture levels in outdoor pots and raking leaves or pulling weeds from paths. Clear paths help eliminate tripping hazards like an overnight gopher hole and afford the daytime hawks and nighttime owls a chance at gophers, mice and rats.
Lightweight and portable tools are the goal: a hori-hori knife for checking soil moisture below the arid surface, pruning shears to remove damaged growth, a wire rake, a container for greens/browns composting and a plastic bag for weeds. Additionally, I carry a water bottle, string, clothespins and scissors for quick barrier repairs and an on-the-spot first aid kit. Carrying my necessities and setting my phone’s timer equals fewer footsteps and efficient use of the morning cool.
I’m not patient with drip-irrigation systems so I hose-water. My limited mobility, low water pressure and commitment to routine “health-checking” means organizing watering by sectors and pre-planning “hose-lays” for predicted hot-spells. If I find a sun-scalded plant (distinct yellowed, brown or desiccated leaf spots), I use a bit of staked shade cloth to shelter it quickly. Not pretty, but protective. Make sure no metal (stakes, wire fencing or a watering wand) touches your plant. Think of the shade cloth as temporary through this hot spell, not forever. It may not look like a gardening magazine photo, but the important thing is to protect your plants from excessive heat.
When it’s too hot to garden, spend some time inside researching fall planting or transplanting of favorites. Fall is kinder than spring or summer, not only for gardeners, but for the garden, with soil warm for root expansion before winter’s chill and without heat’s impact. Plan to decrease square footage where there has been unsatisfactory plant performance, decreasing water cost and personal time and energy.
Summer is a great time to rediscover gardening as the enjoyable, ongoing, patient, educational process it is. Let’s work around heatwaves.
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open every Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Master Gardeners will offer tours, answer questions or guests can just enjoy the garden. Check the website for further information about the Sherwood Demonstration Garden at ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Have a gardening question? Master Gardeners are working hard to answer your questions. Use the “Ask a Master Gardener” option on the website, mgeldorado.ucanr.edu, or leave a message on the office telephone at (530) 621-5512. To sign up for notices and newsletters visit ucanr.edu/master_gardener_e-news. Master Gardeners are also on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
