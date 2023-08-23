Water hose

Over-watering plants can do more harm than the heat a gardener is trying to protect them from. Courtesy photo

The heat of the summer is upon us and will be for quite a while, so how can a landscape survive this dry, scorching weather? For gardeners, plants are prized possessions and sometimes we overdo the attention paid to them, especially when it comes to watering. Too much water has killed more plants than too little.

The amount of water present in soil is called the moisture content and it must match the needs of each plant. Some plants, such as ferns and azaleas, need more moisture than succulents and cacti, so the first rule in water-wise gardening is placing plants with like water needs together. For instance, it would not be a good idea to plant an azalea next to a succulent; depending on how much you water them, one or the other is not going to survive. 

