Around this time of summer many plants in the garden look pretty shabby and lack much beauty. However, there are chores you can do to spruce things up a bit because we still have good weather normally until October and even at times into November.
Watering, of course, is paramount and whether you are growing annuals, herbs, perennials or trees, they need a good dose of water, preferably in the morning when it is cooler. Additional watering may be required for container plants because they tend to dry out faster. Cool-season crops can be planted now, including cabbage, broccoli, spinach, lettuce and some herbs.
Deadheading of perennial flowers should be continued. It will contribute to new bloom for several more weeks before the cold weather hits. Keep weeding! If you pull those weeds now, next spring you should see a decrease of them, especially concentrating on any weed going to seed.
Transplanting or dividing perennials can be done now; make sure you keep them watered until the rains begin. It is also a good time to sow cover crops in any vegetable beds you are not currently using; they will reduce erosion and add nutrients back into the soil.
This is also a good time to get a soil test because there will be enough time to add any recommended amendments which will be incorporated into the soil over winter. Here is a good resource for soil testing laboratories: cesonoma.ucanr.edu/files/27431.pdf.
Cleanup can begin of plants that have no hope of coming back until new spring growth begins; any cut back material can be added to the compost pile. Some perennials, though, such as coneflower should be allowed to dry completely before cutting because their seed heads will provide food for birds until the dead of winter.
Late summer in the garden can seem rather drab, but there are things still to be enjoyed. Remember, fall is around the corner with cooler weather and changing foliage colors. Save the date for Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to noon for Fall Into Gardening at the Sherwood Demonstration Garden. We will offer classes on a variety of fall topics and family friendly booths and activities from community groups.
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open every Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Master Gardeners will offer tours, answer questions or guests can just enjoy the garden. Check the website for further information about the Sherwood Demonstration Garden atucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Have a gardening question? Master Gardeners are working hard to answer your questions. Use the “Ask a Master Gardener” option on the website, mgeldorado.ucanr.edu, or leave a message on the office telephone at (530) 621-5512. To sign up for notices and newsletters visit ucanr.edu/master_gardener_e-news. Master Gardeners are also on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.