Leaves

Fall is just around the corner and there are plenty of gardening tasks to be done before the weather turns cool. Courtesy photo

Around this time of summer many plants in the garden look pretty shabby and lack much beauty. However, there are chores you can do to spruce things up a bit because we still have good weather normally until October and even at times into November.  

Watering, of course, is paramount and whether you are growing annuals, herbs, perennials or trees, they need a good dose of water, preferably in the morning when it is cooler. Additional watering may be required for container plants because they tend to dry out faster. Cool-season crops can be planted now, including cabbage, broccoli, spinach, lettuce and some herbs. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.