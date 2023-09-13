As summer days get shorter and temperatures begin to fall, it is a good time to reflect on the positives and negatives of your 2023 gardening efforts.
Whether your garden is full of tasty vegetables, evergreen shrubs, colorful flowers or majestic trees, a garden journal is a good thing. Maintaining a garden journal gives you a means to reflect on garden successes and failures. I certainly envy gardeners disciplined enough to keep ongoing journals.
It isn’t too late for those of us without a journal to jot down garden notes. With a clean sheet of paper, pencil in hand and a tall glass of lemonade handy, I am ready to record a few notes regarding my summer in the garden. Like most gardeners, I had great expectations for my yard this year. My vision was a garden full of flowers in every color of the rainbow blooming all summer long. I did have many successes, but there were the usual hiccups that plague most gardens. Uninvited pests and a few days in a row with daytime temperatures in triple digits are not a gardener’s friend. Careful observation allows the gardener to determine how various conditions affect the health of a garden.
One observation I made this year worth noting: hot July days were not kind to many plants. Keeping them hydrated and covering plants in the sunniest area of the yard seemed to help. When the shade cloth was removed the leaves were not burnt, but the leaf color was faded. An infestation of minute green insects (leafhoppers) was noted. Leafhoppers are pests notorious for sucking the sap from leaves. Apparently by shading the plants, leafhoppers were provided with a perfect environment to thrive. After the heat wave was over, these little buggers continued to pester plants.
Late summer is also a good time to take an inventory of plants in your garden. Walk around the garden, make a list of plants and their location. You might be surprised to find a few volunteer plants now calling your garden home. This is the time to decide if you want these interlopers to take up residence permanently or if you want to evict them to the compost pile or garbage. Also, remember to gather and save seed packages and plant tags for any new additions. Valuable information regarding plant characteristics and plant maintenance is provided on them.
While sipping a cup of hot cocoa during the cool winter months, I plan to review my 2023 garden notes. As the garden lays dormant, I will be able to search sites such as ipm.ucanr.edu to learn more on how to reduce future leafhopper populations. I don’t plan for these pests to be a problem in 2024!
A bit of reflection now and some research during the cooler months will provide valuable information to enhance gardening efforts in 2024. Happy gardening!
A free public education class — Garlic, Shallots, and More — will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive, Placerville.
Get to know how to successfully select, grow and harvest onions, garlic, shallots, leeks, scallions and chives. The college is enforcing a $2 parking fee; passes available at the parking lot kiosks.
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open every Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Master Gardeners will offer tours, answer questions or guests can just enjoy the garden. Check the website for further information about the Sherwood Demonstration Garden at ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Have a gardening question? Master Gardeners are working hard to answer your questions. Use the “Ask a Master Gardener” option on the website,mgeldorado.ucanr.edu, or leave a message on the office telephone at (530) 621-5512. To sign up for notices and newsletters visitucanr.edu/master_gardener_e-news. Master Gardeners are also on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.