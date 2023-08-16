Ah, August in El Dorado County. Days are still long and hot, typically getting up into the 90s and maybe even triple digits. And we all know what that means. It's time to start your winter vegetable garden.
It seems counterintuitive to start your cool season veggies during the hottest days of the year but, yes, now is the time. You want to start your vegetables while the days are still long enough, and the weather warm enough, to get your plants off to a good start.
So, what are cool season vegetables? They’re veggies that will initially grow well during the summer heat but for the best production, the mature plants require cooler temperatures. Average temperatures between 55 and 75 degrees are ideal for mature plants and they usually can tolerate light frosts. Hot temperatures, on the other hand, can cause them to bolt.
Cool season vegetables may be grown for their roots (carrots, beets and radishes), stems (white potato), leaves (lettuce and spinach) or immature flower parts (broccoli and cauliflower). Vegetables grown for their mature fruits, such as tomatoes and peppers, are warm season vegetables.
But where to put your winter veggies? That's often the most difficult part. Perhaps you've saved some space in your garden plot for winter vegetables. Or you want to expand the size of your vegetable garden and plan to plant the cool season veggies in a brand-new bed. Or you're like me and have used every single inch of your garden bed for your summer vegetables and flowers. In that case, it's time to make some tough decisions. What are you going to pull out to make room? Well, perhaps you've had it up to here with all that zucchini and your neighbors are refusing to take any more from you. That would be one place to start.
Wherever you find space for your cool season vegetable garden, it will have similar needs as a summer garden. You need good soil, preferably on level ground, with at least eight hours of sunlight daily and easy access to a water supply.However, with temperatures cooling down and winter rains about to begin, cool season vegetable gardens are often much easier than gardening during our hot and dry summers.
Want to know more about growing a cool season vegetable garden? UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County offers a laminated chart, “Foothill Vegetable Planting Guide,” which provides detailed instructions on when to plant both cool season and warm season vegetable gardens. It is available at all Master Gardener events such as classes and farmers markets for $5 or you can order it online for $7 at surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=31947.
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open every Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Master Gardeners will offer tours, answer questions or guests can just enjoy the garden. Check the website for further information about the Sherwood Demonstration Garden atucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Have a gardening question? Master Gardeners are working hard to answer your questions. Use the “Ask a Master Gardener” option on the website,mgeldorado.ucanr.edu, or leave a message on the office telephone at (530) 621-5512. To sign up for notices and newsletters visitucanr.edu/master_gardener_e-news. Master Gardeners are also on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
