Carrots

Carrots are a great crop to grow when the weather gets cooler. Now is the time to start preparing for your winter garden. Pixabay image

Ah, August in El Dorado County. Days are still long and hot, typically getting up into the 90s and maybe even triple digits. And we all know what that means. It's time to start your winter vegetable garden.

It seems counterintuitive to start your cool season veggies during the hottest days of the year but, yes, now is the time. You want to start your vegetables while the days are still long enough, and the weather warm enough, to get your plants off to a good start. 

