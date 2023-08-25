SUTTER CREEK — Nick Bold’s “George!” is a spirited performance as close to what it was like to be at an actual George Harrison concert as music lovers could ever imagine. See the show this Saturday at Sutter Creek Theater.
With “George!” Bold takes his passion for the quiet Beatle to a new level. The two-hour-plus performance is a tour de force that brings audiences to their feet with joy as Bold embodies the essence of Harrison with his virtuoso guitar playing and spot-on vocals. It’s all there, George’s biggest Beatles hits and all of his wonderful post-breakup solo material, including music from his 1980s supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys.
Manchester’s Bold made his first mark on the music business in the 1980s as founding member, lead guitarist and principal songwriter for the British rock band Virginia Wolf. Signed to Atlantic Records at the urging of Genesis/Phil Collins' manager Tony Smith. The band’s membership included drummer Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin’s John “Bonzo” Bonham. Following the release of their Roger Taylor (Queen) produced self-titled debut album, Virginia Wolf was tabbed to be the opening act for The Firm (Jimmy Page/Paul Rogers) on its 1986 U.S. tour.
In 1988, after touring for over a year to support their Kevin Elson (Journey) produced second album, “Push,” the band decided to split amicably so members could pursue their separate interests. For Bold, that meant songwriting and producing other artists. To date, he has written hundreds of songs, including the hit ballad “Man In The Moon,” which has been covered by numerous artists of all genres. In addition, his band Nick Bold & The Raging Sea performs constantly in the UK and has released two albums of all original, blues-influenced melodic rock 'n' roll.
Taking a cue from his childhood, when he was constantly being told he looked like George Harrison, Bold appeared on the British TV hit “Stars in Their Eyes” as George. His impeccable impression immediately earned him critical acclaim and led to his performing all over the world in multiple Beatles tributes before becoming a founding member of the U.S. based touring production The Reunion Beatles.
Sutter Creek Theatre is located at 44 Main St. in Sutter Creek. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Open seating, beer and wine will be available. For tickets and more information visit suttercreektheater.com.
