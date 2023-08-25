George!

Nick Bold embodies the quiet Beatle, George Harrison, and puts on a spectacular tribute show. See him live at Sutter Creek Theater. Photo by Shots by Shay

SUTTER CREEK — Nick Bold’s “George!” is a spirited performance as close to what it was like to be at an actual George Harrison concert as music lovers could ever imagine. See the show this Saturday at Sutter Creek Theater.

With “George!” Bold takes his passion for the quiet Beatle to a new level. The two-hour-plus performance is a tour de force that brings audiences to their feet with joy as Bold embodies the essence of Harrison with his virtuoso guitar playing and spot-on vocals. It’s all there, George’s biggest Beatles hits and all of his wonderful post-breakup solo material, including music from his 1980s supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.