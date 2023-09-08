A staple of the Pollock Pines community is celebrating its 80th birthday Saturday.
50 Grand Restaurant and Bar has its roots dating back to the 1930s and the 50 Grand moniker has stuck since 1943 despite nine name changes since.
A staple of the Pollock Pines community is celebrating its 80th birthday Saturday.
50 Grand Restaurant and Bar has its roots dating back to the 1930s and the 50 Grand moniker has stuck since 1943 despite nine name changes since.
The restaurant continues to chug along under the ownership of husband and wife duo and 25-year El Dorado County residents Kim and Jim McCarthy, who bought the restaurant in late 2018 and have overhauled the interior since, from new windows in the front of the building to heated toilet seats.
"We've been active in the community for a long time, helping in the schools, volunteering with soccer, baseball, all of that," Kim said. "But we never expected we'd buy a restaurant ... but its growing up into what we wanted it to be."
The restaurant features a carefully curated aesthetic under the McCarthys' ownership. Everything pays homage to the county it has called home for 80 years. Photos of the area from the mid 20th century litter the walls along side vintage saws to pay respect to the now-closed Camino Mill. The shelves in the bar are made from wood from the pillars of the mill and are held up by old water pipes from the remodel.
"(The restaurant) burned down in 1983 so anything historical that was left behind from that we've tried to embrace," said Kim, who has become the restaurants history aficionado.
They plan to open several other businesses, such as a dinner theater venue and a micro brewery named Flying Irishman in the coming years, while 50 Grand operates as the nucleus — all highly anticipated ventures.
The couple is equally excited to celebrate the restaurant's past on it's 80th birthday, which includes serving its original menu.
"I'm on social media a lot and asked if anyone had old photos of the restaurant," Kim said. "Well a man in Sacramento and one of our old cooks reached out to me with one of the original menus.
"We're going to do New York steaks, ham steaks — which cracks me up, grilled ham steaks, parfait for dessert as well as lobster and fried prawns."
Alongside the original menu, the restaurant will host several local bands all playing original music and a T-shirt tie dye station.
The celebration will take place noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6401 Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines. The regular lunch menu will be served until 4 p.m. Beginning at 4, local bands will begin performing and the menus will be switched to the original. 50 Grand will not accept reservations this day with everything on a first-come first-served basis.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.