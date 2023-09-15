“Clue: On Stage” — the play based on the movie based on the board game based on all too familiar murder mystery tropes — is a riotous 90-minute romp through the classic whodunnit scenario.
Whodunnit? Head to Imagination Theater in Placerville when the comedic murder mystery/farce opens Sept. 15.
The 1985 Paramount film "Clue" garnered an instant cult following with a star-studded cast delivering over-the-top performances befitting a movie based on a popular board game ... based on, based on.
Local audiences will easily recognize many of the characters like Col. Mustard, Professor Plum and Mrs. Peacock, to name just a few. Not to mention the all-too-familiar murder weapons like the dagger, the candle stick, the rope and the lead pipe. Even if they don’t recall seeing the movie or playing the over 70-year-old game, these things have permeated the culture for so long that their familiarity is hard to deny.
Cluedo (as it was originally known) or Clue the board game was created by Anthony E. Pratt for Hasbro and was released in 1949. It was touted as “The Great Detective Game.” It quickly entered popular culture in such a way that elements of the game were a part of everyday conversation becoming recognizable whether or not one had played the actual game.
The stage play, based on the original 1985 screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, is written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price and an original score by Michael Holland.
Imagination Theatre stalwart Lorin Torbitt who takes on the director’s chair for this production admitted that this show brings together two of her favorite things.
“Board games and theater are two of my greatest passions,” she told the Mountain Democrat. “I loved the idea of helping to bring this murder mystery story based on a board game to the stage.”
Although an unapologetic comedy, Torbitt said there is a serious side to “Clue,” commenting on what people are capable of when facing fear, suspicion and paranoia.
However, Torbitt knew the process would be fun, partly due to the clever and comedic script. “But also because of this extremely talented cast that brings each character to life ... or death.”
Nicholas East, Union Mine Theatre and Imagination Theater alum, takes on the acclaimed role of Wadsworth the butler. Audiences may recognize East from “Heathers” at Union Mine, where he played the anti-hero JD, or his tamer character in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at Imagination Theater.
“This has been a decade-long dream for me,” confessed East explaining that his father showed him the classic film and Tim Curry’s iconic performance as Wadsworth when he was around 9 years old.
“I said, I want to do that one day,” recalled East. “I want to be the evil Butler.”
His father encouraged him to keep on working toward that goal and East has been involved in theater since. He even played another nefarious butler in “Aristocats,” at Imagination Theater recently.
East said he enjoys playing a multilayered role like Wadsworth who appears to be one thing until his true nature is revealed.
“There's Wadsworth in the very beginning of the show where I get to be this eerily creepy, very slick Butler who definitely knows more than he's letting on,” he said adding that the final reveal and the chaos that leads the cast to that reveal will surprise anyone who hasn’t seen the movie.
Erin Butler, who plays the classic Mrs. White, has been involved at Imagination Theater for a number of years and currently serves on the board of directors.
“She’s a character that I’ve always wanted to play,” shared Butler, admitting an affinity to the part and particularly Madeline Kahn’s performance in the movie that Butler said she’s seen upward of 1,000 times.
While Kahn is definitely an inspiration to her performance, Butler insisted she's not trying to mimic the extolled performance; it's also a departure from the usual roles she plays.
“This role, I feel like is much more like I have to kind of go into my lower register,” she said, adding she enjoys the challenge.
“The cast has done an incredible job at honing their characters … they make me laugh at every rehearsal,” Torbitt added. “It's been an absolute pleasure to work with them.”
“Clue: On Stage” runs Sept. 15-30, at Imagination Theater on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville. Visit itplacerville.org for more information.
