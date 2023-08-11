Now
The Stage at Burke Junction in Cameron Park presents “For the Love of Dog” through Aug. 13. For tickets and more information call (916) 524-2540 or visit stageatburke.com.
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom presents Monty Python’s “Spamalot” through Aug. 13. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit sutterstreettheatre.com.
B Street Theatre at The Sofia in Sacramento presents “Insertion” through Aug. 13. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom presents “Aladdin Jr.” through Aug. 20. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit sutterstreettheatre.com.
B Street Theatre at The Sofia in Sacramento presents “The Play That Goes Wrong,” through Sept. 10. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Aug. 11
The Rescue Community Center hosts a Friday Night Out dance party featuring a hot dog bar and music by Shakedown. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information visit rescuecommunitycenter.com/events.
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District hosts a free summer concert featuring Island of Black and White, 7 p.m. at Community Park.
Myka Estates and 1850 Wine Cellars present a summer concert series — Wine • Dine • Vibe — in Apple Hill featuring great food and the following acts: L84DNR (Sept. 22) and FBI Band (Oct. 13). For reservations visit 1850winecellars.com/pages/events.
California Stage in Sacramento presents “Chef,” Aug. 11-27 at the Three Penny theater. For tickets and more information visit calstage.org.
Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento presents “Ragtime,” through Aug. 13. For tickets and more information call (916) 557-1999 or visit broadwaysacramento.com.
Aug. 12
Face in a Book in El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts author James L’Etoile, discussing his new book “Devil Within” 3-5 p.m. For more information call (916) 941-9401 or visit getyourfaceinabook.com.
Meet the Trojans takes place 4-7 p.m. at El Dorado Hills Town Center’s Steven Young Amphitheater. Meet and greet the Oak Ridge Trojan football players as they prepare to kick off the 2023 season. Players will be introduced and cheer and dance teams will perform their latest routines. The event concludes with a hot dog eating contest between players and coaches.
Enjoy live music and good food for a great cause benefitting American River Conservancy's Resilience Reserve. In partnership with Marco's Cafe, ARC hosts a series of outdoor concerts featuring local bands at the quaint farmhouse of Wakamatsu Farm in Placerville. The gate opens at 5:30 for each show. The schedule: Red Dirt Ruckus (Aug. 12), Ryder Thieves (Aug. 26) and Nipper Brothers (Sept. 9). Find more information and purchase tickets at bit.ly/Concerts4CauseARC.
Sierra Vista Winery in the Pleasant Valley area hosts live music by Colton Mountain, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy pizza made on site with a glass or bottle of wine available for purchase. For more information visit sierravistawinery.com/event/colton-mountain-2.
Dobra Zemlja Winery in Plymouth celebrates its 26th anniversary, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the releases of new vintages, live music by Ed Wilson and good eats from The Dinner Station food truck. Reserve tickets at 26thAnniversaryParty.eventbrite.com.
Vino Noceto in Plymouth hosts Summer of Sangiovese with Namaste and Sangiovese. For more information visit noceto.com.
Aug. 13
Holly’s Hill Vineyards in the Pleasant Valley area hosts live music at 1 p.m. See According to Bazooka (Aug. 13), Retro Duo (Aug. 20) and Hill Country Jam Sessions (Aug. 27). For more information visit hollyshill.com/events.
Gatsby Tea & Vintage Fashion Show with the Jazz Messengers trio takes place at Valhalla Tahoe’s Grand Lawn at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information visit valhallatahoe.showare.com.
Bally’s Lake Tahoe presents Michael Franti & Spearhead (Aug. 13) and Boz Scaggs (Aug. 17). For tickets and more information visit ballys.com.
A schedule of superstar headliners will perform at the Harveys Outdoor Arena during the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series. Acts featured: Sam Hunt (Aug. 13), Darius Rucker (Aug. 19) and Kane Brown (Aug. 31 and Sept. 1). For tickets and more information visit visitlaketahoe.com.
Aug. 15
Powell’s Steamer Company and Pub, 425 Main St. in Placerville, presents Eric Hill and Jonny Mojo for Taco Tuesday on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 4-7 p.m. Stop by for some good food and good tunes. For more information call (530) 626-1091.
Main Street Collective presents Drew Butts, 7 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Martin Media presents Whose Live Anyway? at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom. “Whose Line is it Anyway?” cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will leave the audience gasping with the very witty scenes they invent on the spot. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 & 16. For tickets and more information call (916) 608-6888 or visit harriscenter.net.
Aug. 16
The El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce hosts a business luncheon with features speaker CAO Tiffany Schmid, 11:30 a.m. at the Cameron Park Country Club. To reserve a seat visit business.eldoradocounty.org/events.
Vitalant will hold an El Dorado Hills blood drive 12:30-3:15 p.m. The Bloodmobile will be parked on the north side near the movie theater on Vine Street. Make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM486 or call (877) 258-4825 and mention the same code. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows. Donors will receive one in-hand Fandango movie voucher. Donors will also be entered into a Vitalant drawing for a chance to win one out of five $5,000 prepaid gift cards.
Painting & Vino with live music from Grayson Howard begins at 6 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
