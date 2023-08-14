Aug. 14
The Taxpayers Association of El Dorado County meets at 7:30 a.m. at Denny’s in Placerville with the following schedule of speakers: District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo (Aug. 14); El Dorado County Assessor Jon DeVille (Aug. 21), El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk Janelle Horne.
Aug. 15
Powell’s Steamer Company and Pub, 425 Main St. in Placerville, presents Eric Hill and Jonny Mojo for Taco Tuesday on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 4-7 p.m. Stop by for some good food and good tunes. For more information call (530) 626-1091.
Main Street Collective presents Drew Butts, 7 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Martin Media presents Whose Live Anyway? at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom. “Whose Line is it Anyway?” cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will leave the audience gasping with the very witty scenes they invent on the spot. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 & 16. For tickets and more information call (916) 608-6888 or visit harriscenter.net.
Aug. 16
The El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce hosts a business luncheon with features speaker CAO Tiffany Schmid, 11:30 a.m. at the Cameron Park Country Club. To reserve a seat visit business.eldoradocounty.org/events.
Vitalant will hold an El Dorado Hills blood drive 12:30-3:15 p.m. The Bloodmobile will be parked on the north side near the movie theater on Vine Street. Make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM486 or call (877) 258-4825 and mention the same code. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows. Donors will receive one in-hand Fandango movie voucher. Donors will also be entered into a Vitalant drawing for a chance to win one out of five $5,000 prepaid gift cards.
Painting & Vino with live music from Grayson Howard begins at 6 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Loud As Folk: A Songwriter Showcase takes place at Valhalla Tahoe’s Boathouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit valhallatahoe.showare.com.
Aug. 17
A Step Back in Time, a free history event that covers the important role women made in shaping El Dorado County, begins at 1 p.m. with featured guest speaker Mary Cory, the county’s museum administrator. Call Andrea Muzzy at (530) 621-6238 to reserve a spot.
El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts Live on the Boulevard free concerts every Thursday. The schedule features Petty Theft (Aug. 17) Stevie Ray Visited (Aug. 24), Folsom Lake Symphony (Aug. 31) and Uptown Funk (Sept. 7). Set up begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit edhtowncenter.com.
Bally’s Lake Tahoe presents Michael Franti & Spearhead (Aug. 13) and Boz Scaggs (Aug. 17). For tickets and more information visit ballys.com.
Aug. 18
The Sierra Renaissance Society presents Making Abstract Art by Lucretia Rothgab, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Lion’s Hall, 4701 Missouri Flat Road. Admission is free for members; public invited to attend two meetings each year at no cost. The Sierra Renaissance Society of El Dorado County is dedicated to lifelong learning and hosts presentations and workshops throughout the year. For more information visit srsedc.org.
Tom Rigney, the fiery, electrifying violinist/composer called one of the premier blues and roots music violinists in the world, will perform at David Girard Vineyards in Placerville at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information visit davidgirardvineyards.com.
The Stage at Burke Junction presents Home Grown Comedy with Saul Trujillo, Hormoz Rashidi, Colby Lawson and host Roman Gusman at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information visit stageatburke.com/homegrowncomedy.
Boot Juice will perform at 8 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Musician Ed Wilson will perform at The Vine in Folsom, 6-8 p.m.
Now
Monday Club Bridge seeks more players. The club is a very informal, friendly group and invites interested men and women party bridge players to join. The club meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Denny’s Restaurant on Fair Lane in Placerville at 10 a.m. For more information call (530) 622-1180.
The Sons in Retirement – Gold Country branch meets the second Wednesday of the month at the Cameron Park Country Club. Check out the club and be a guest for a complimentary lunch. Contact Branch 95’s membership chairman at SIRBranch95@gmail.com for more details.
