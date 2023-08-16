Aug. 16
The El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce hosts a business luncheon with featured speaker CAO Tiffany Schmid, 11:30 a.m. at the Cameron Park Country Club. To reserve a seat visit business.eldoradocounty.org/events.
Vitalant will hold an El Dorado Hills blood drive 12:30-3:15 p.m. The Bloodmobile will be parked on the north side near the movie theater on Vine Street. Make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM486 or call (877) 258-4825 and mention the same code. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows. Donors will receive one in-hand Fandango movie voucher. Donors will also be entered into a Vitalant drawing for a chance to win one out of five $5,000 prepaid gift cards.
Painting & Vino with live music from Grayson Howard begins at 6 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Loud As Folk: A Songwriter Showcase takes place at Valhalla Tahoe’s Boathouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit valhallatahoe.showare.com.
A Step Back in Time, a free history event that covers the important role women made in shaping El Dorado County, begins at 1 p.m. with featured guest speaker Mary Cory, the county’s museum administrator. Call Andrea Muzzy at (530) 621-6238 to reserve a spot.
El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts Live on the Boulevard free concerts every Thursday. The schedule features Petty Theft (Aug. 17) Stevie Ray Visited (Aug. 24), Folsom Lake Symphony (Aug. 31) and Uptown Funk (Sept. 7). Set up begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit edhtowncenter.com.
Bally’s Lake Tahoe presents Boz Scaggs (Aug. 17). For tickets and more information visit ballys.com.
The Sierra Renaissance Society presents Making Abstract Art by Lucretia Rothgab, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Lion’s Hall, 4701 Missouri Flat Road. Admission is free for members; public invited to attend two meetings each year at no cost. The Sierra Renaissance Society of El Dorado County is dedicated to lifelong learning and hosts presentations and workshops throughout the year. For more information visit srsedc.org.
Tom Rigney, the fiery, electrifying violinist/composer called one of the premier blues and roots music violinists in the world, will perform at David Girard Vineyards in Placerville at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information visit davidgirardvineyards.com.
The Stage at Burke Junction presents Home Grown Comedy with Saul Trujillo, Hormoz Rashidi, Colby Lawson and host Roman Gusman at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information visit stageatburke.com/homegrowncomedy.
Boot Juice will perform at 8 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
