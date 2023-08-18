Aug. 18
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open again every Friday and Saturday for open garden days, 9 a.m. to noon. Take a leisurely stroll through all 16 themed gardens. Docents are on site to assist with any gardening questions. Check the website before visiting at ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
The Sierra Renaissance Society presents Making Abstract Art by Lucia Rothgab, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Lion’s Hall, 4701 Missouri Flat Road. Admission is free for members; public invited to attend two meetings each year at no cost. The Sierra Renaissance Society of El Dorado County is dedicated to lifelong learning and hosts presentations and workshops throughout the year. For more information visit srsedc.org.
Tom Rigney, the fiery, electrifying violinist/composer called one of the premier blues and roots music violinists in the world, will perform at David Girard Vineyards in Placerville at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information visit davidgirardvineyards.com.
Boot Juice will perform at 8 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Musician Ed Wilson will perform at The Vine in Folsom, 6-8 p.m.
Aug. 19
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County host Fall and Winter Vegetables, 9 a.m. to noon. Learn how to grow a successful winter vegetable garden from Master Gardener Zack Dowell. This is being taught via Zoom. Register at surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=41102.
Third Saturday Art Walk partners with local businesses holding a sidewalk sale. Many merchants downtown will be having an all day sidewalk sale. Come down to historical Main Street in Placerville and find bargains. Third Saturday Art Walk runs 4-8pm with musicians Jazz Gitan at The Wine Smith, 7-9 p.m., and Green Room Social Club features musician Deb Smith and a reception for artist Jack Mento, aka Kaimana, 3-5 p.m.
Miraflores Winery in the Pleasant Valley area serves its acclaimed Pairings Lunches on the Vineyard Terrace on Saturdays and Sundays with seatings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Pairings 2023 combines a chef's creativity with the beautifully crafted Miraflores wines. Diners will be able to talk to the chef du jour about the wine and food experience. On Aug. 19 and 20 chef Tara Martinez is preparing a Turkish Delight. Call (530) 647-8505 or email info@mirafloreswinery.com to make a reservation.
Carson Road Wineries hosts its Summer BBQ Series with grilled bites and great wines at Crystal Basin Cellars, Nello Olivo Winery, Findleton Estate and Myka Cellars Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.
Mastroserio Winery, 7351 FairPlay Road in Fair Play, is presenting Saturday Nights Jazz and Pizza on Aug. 19 from 6-9 p.m. Come with family, significant ones and friends to have a good time with live jazz improv, pizza and delicious wines. Ruggero and his friends will serenade you on a cozy patio under a beautiful sunset. To make a reservation call or text (530) 417-4321.
Gwinllan Estate Winery in Fair Play hosts its annual Winemaker Dinner. Enjoy a five-course dinner paired with award-winning wines and hear stories of the vine. Call (530) 723-2879 or email info@gwinllanestate.com.
The Stage at Burke Junction presents Home Grown Comedy with Saul Trujillo, Hormoz Rashidi, Colby Lawson and host Roman Gusman at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information visit stageatburke.com/homegrowncomedy.
Fairytale Town in Sacramento hosts a volunteer orientation at 10 a.m. For more information visit fairytaletown.org.
A schedule of superstar headliners will perform at the Harveys Outdoor Arena during the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series. Acts featured: Darius Rucker (Aug. 19) and Kane Brown (Aug. 31 and Sept. 1). For tickets and more information visit visitlaketahoe.com.
Aug. 20
El Dorado Western Railroad offers train rides at the El Dorado Station, 4650 Oriental St., beginning at 10 a.m. the first and third Sundays of each month. Trains leave on the hour 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. Call ahead to ensure trains are running at (530) 663-3581.
Holly’s Hill Vineyards in the Pleasant Valley area hosts live music at 1 p.m. See Retro Duo (Aug. 20) and Hill Country Jam Sessions (Aug. 27). For more information visit hollyshill.com/events.
Brickyard Counter & Bar at El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts a corn hole tournament, 1-4 p.m. at the Steven Young Amphitheater.
Jen Oliver presents the Real Conversations, a candid afternoon with Folsom local Julia Nicholson, whose personal journey marks the coexistence of terrible loss and incredible joy, 2 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom. For tickets and more information call (916) 608-6888 or visit harriscenter.net.
Aug. 21
The Taxpayers Association of El Dorado County meets at 7:30 a.m. at Denny’s in Placerville with the following schedule of speakers: El Dorado County Assessor Jon DeVille (Aug. 21), El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk Janelle Horne (Aug. 28).
Vitalant will hold an El Dorado Hills blood drive noon to 4 p.m. The Bloodmobile will be parked in the parking lot near the baseball fields at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District, 1021 Harvard Way. Make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM019 or call (877) 258-4825 and mention the same code. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows. Donors will be entered into a Vitalant drawing for a chance to win one out of five $5,000 prepaid gift cards.
Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet will perform at 7 p.m. at The Sofia in Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Aug. 22
Main Street Collective presents Drew Butts, 7 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento presents “Rent,” Aug. 22-27. For tickets and more information call (916) 557-1999 or visit broadwaysacramento.com.
Matt Donnelly – The Mind Noodler will perform at Valhalla Tahoe’s Boathouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit valhallatahoe.showare.com.
Now
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is now recruiting for the Sheriff's Team of Active Retirees volunteers. The potential opportunities include but are not limited to patrol, clerical office work, community outreach, special events and more. They support various functions of law enforcement and the community. The next STAR Academy will be held Oct. 9-19. Requirements to be a STAR are to have no criminal history and a clean driving record. For more information contact the STAR office at (530) 621-7545 or email EDSOStars@edso.org.
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom presents “Aladdin Jr.” through Aug. 20. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit sutterstreettheatre.com.
California Stage in Sacramento presents “Chef” through Aug. 27 at the Three Penny theater. For tickets and more information visit calstage.org.
B Street Theatre at The Sofia in Sacramento presents “The Play That Goes Wrong,” through Sept. 10. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento presents A Gathering, sculptural and functional ceramics from 35 Black American emerging and established artists living and working in the United States, through Aug. 20; Breaking the Rules, art of Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, through Aug. 27; and Estamans de la Raza, contemporary screenprints and lithographs by by Chicanx and Latinx artists living and working in the United States, through Oct. 1. For tickets and more information visit crocker.org.
Soroptimist International of Cameron Park/El Dorado Hills invites local women to apply for the Live Your Dream Award. This program provides cash awards to women who are working to better their lives through additional schooling. Applicants should be the primary source of financial support for themselves and their dependents and be attending or accepted into an undergraduate degree or skills training program. For more information go to sicpedh.org. Apply online at bit.ly/LYDA-apply. Deadline is Nov. 15, 2023.
The Murer House Foundation continues its Italian language classes at the Murer House Learning Center in old Folsom. Students can learn Italian in small and supportive classes designed to maximize contact with the teacher. For more information and to enroll visit murerhousefoundation.org/language-classes.
Monday Club Bridge seeks more players. The club is a very informal, friendly group and invites interested men and women party bridge players to join. The club meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Denny’s Restaurant on Fair Lane in Placerville at 10 a.m. For more information call (530) 622-1180.
The Master Gardener public office is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon at 311 Fair Lane, Placerville. Have a gardening question or problem? Come in and chat. Bring a cutting or insect in a Ziploc baggie or a picture. Can’t come in person? Call (530) 621-5512 and leave a voicemail or email mgeldorado@ucanr.edu.
The purpose of the Widowed Persons Club is to provide a support group for widowed men and women of all ages and provide a wide range of social activities through which they have an opportunity to make new friends and find a new direction in their lives. General meeting lunches are held at Cold Springs Country Club in Placerville for members and guests on the fourth Friday of each month at 11:30 a.m. A social time precedes each meeting. The cost is $18 and reservations are required. Regular breakfasts are held every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Denny's in Placerville. For those interested in joining or reservations don't hesitate to get in touch with Glenda at (530) 295-8374 or Nancy at (530) 919-8276.
El Dorado County Certified Farmers Markets have begun Saturdays at Placerville Cinema on Placerville Drive, 8 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays at Burke Junction on Coach Lane in Cameron Park, 8 a.m. to noon; and Sundays at El Dorado Hills Town Center, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Placerville Main Street Farmers Market takes place Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to dusk, in the Mooney Lot on Main Street. This market specializes in local fruits and vegetables, sustainable agriculture and community.
Gold Bug Park & Mine in Placerville is open Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit goldbugpark.org.
Check out Placerville Cars and Coffee, every Saturday, 7-9 a.m. at Lions Park. Hang out with other car enthusiasts.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2680 in El Dorado County invites veterans of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War as well as those seeing action in Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries during the war on terror plus those serving peace-keeping missions throughout the globe to become VFW members. Member benefits are plenty and there is no fee for the first year. For more information call (530) 499-2950.
