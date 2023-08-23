The Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce hosts a networking luncheon with speaker Ted Gaines, member of the State Board of Equalization, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moonraker Brewing in Cameron Park. To register and for more information visit sscpchamber.org.
The Dementia Support Group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. at 2020 Town Center West in El Dorado Hills. For more information and to RSVP call (916) 467-8330.
Shane Q will perform at 6 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Capital Stage in Sacramento presents “Clyde’s,” Aug. 23 through Sept. 24. For tickets and more information visit capstage.org.
Aug. 24
The El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce hosts a mixer at David Girard Vineyards in Placerville, 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information visit business.eldoradocounty.org/events.
Join the El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce at the ribbon cutting for Creamy’s, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 2023 Vine St., Suite 106, El Dorado Hills.
Details + Materials: Works by Claudine Granthem are on display at Switchboard Gallery, 525 Main St. in Placerville, Aug. 24 through Oct. 1 with an opening reception scheduled 6-8 p.m. Aug. 24.
El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts Live on the Boulevard free concerts every Thursday. The schedule features Stevie Ray Visited (Aug. 24), Folsom Lake Symphony (Aug. 31) and Uptown Funk (Sept. 7). Set up begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit edhtowncenter.com.
Old Mule will perform at 7 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Aug. 25
Take advantage of great deals on gently used books at the El Dorado Hills Friends of the Library book sale, Aug. 25 & 26. The Saturday sale is free entry and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All money raised from the book sale provides new books and supports programs at the El Dorado Hills Library. If you want the best selection, become a member of the El Dorado Hills Friends of the Library (starting at only $10/year for an individual) and gain access to Friday members-only sales, while providing important support to the library. Find more information at friendsoftheedhlibrary.org/used-book-sales.
