Aug. 25
Take advantage of great deals on gently used books at the El Dorado Hills Friends of the Library book sale, Aug. 25 & 26. The Saturday sale is free entry and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All money raised from the book sale provides new books and supports programs at the El Dorado Hills Library. If you want the best selection, become a member of the El Dorado Hills Friends of the Library (starting at only $10/year for an individual) and gain access to Friday members-only sales, while providing important support to the library. Find more information at friendsoftheedhlibrary.org/used-book-sales.
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open every Friday and Saturday for open garden days, 9 a.m. to noon. Take a leisurely stroll through all 16 themed gardens. Docents are on site to assist with any gardening questions. Check the website before visiting at ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Musician Ed Wilson will perform at The Vine in El Dorado Hills, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Smith Flat House in Placerville hosts a Winemaker’s Diner with Madroña Vineyards at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a four-course dinner paired with superb wines. Reservations are required. Call (530) 621-1003.
Dirty Cello will perform at 7 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Gotcha Covered performs Top 40 hits, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Casino Stage Bar inside Red Hawk Casino in Placerville.
The Dry Diggings Camping & Music Festival takes place Aug. 25-27 at Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn. For tickets and more information visit drydiggingsfestival.com.
Starbright Entertainment presents One of These Nights – songs of The Eagles, 7:30 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom. For tickets and more information call (916) 608-6888 or visit harriscenter.net.
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom presents “On Golden Pond,” Aug. 25 through Sept. 24. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit sutterstreettheatre.com.
Aug. 26
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County host Successful Gardening with Native Plants, 9 a.m. to noon at the Sherwood Demonstration Garden in Placerville. No registration required.
UC Master Food Preservers of El Dorado County host Steam Juicing Basics, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Bethell-Delfino Ag Building, 311 Fair Lane in Placerville. The free class cover all the basics of using a steam juicer and then demonstrate how to use a steam canner for preserving your delicious fresh juices. Preregister online at ucanr.edu/.../Classes_-_Events/Calendar_of_Events.
Miraflores Winery in Placerville hosts a farmers market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sip wine in the tasting room and shop local vendors.
Findleton Estate and Vineyard in Camino hosts a National Dog Day celebration. Bring your pooch to the winery and enjoy complimentary tasting. The tasting room is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All About Equine hosts a pizza party fundraiser, 12:30-8:30 p.m. at Viscuso’s Pizza & Draft House, 2222 Francisco Drive, Suite 100, El Dorado Hills. Mention AAE when you place your orders and 20% of sales will be donated to the horses.
Narrow Gate Vineyards in the Pleasant Valley area celebrates summer with a food and wine pairing Aug. 26 & 27 at 1 p.m. Teena’s menu is paired with a line-up of Frank’s favorite summer wines. Call (530) 644-6201 to make a reservation.
Musician Ed Wilson will perform at Solid Ground Brewing in Diamond Springs, 4-7 p.m.
Check out chalk art by Brian Wolf at Imagination theater on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, 5-8 p.m. Pieces will be for sale. Admission is free and complimentary refreshments will be served.
Sierra Vista Winery in the Pleasant Valley area hosts live music by Great Wide Open, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy food from the Dinner Station truck with a glass or bottle of wine available for purchase. For more information visit sierravistawinery.com/event/great-wide-open.
Peter Wilson and the Pyramids will perform at Mediterranean Vineyards in the Fair Play area. Show starts at 5 p.m. and Yummy Gyros will be onsite serving dinner for purchase.
Enjoy live music and good food for a great cause benefitting American River Conservancy's Resilience Reserve. In partnership with Marco's Cafe, ARC hosts a series of outdoor concerts featuring local bands at the quaint farmhouse of Wakamatsu Farm in Placerville. The gate opens at 5:30 for each show. The schedule: Ryder Thieves (Aug. 26) and Nipper Brothers (Sept. 9). Find more information and purchase tickets at bit.ly/Concerts4CauseARC.
Thrash Compactor will perform at 8 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Night Owl performs Top 40 hits, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Casino Stage Bar inside Red Hawk Casino in Placerville.
Fairytale Town in Sacramento hosts the Tales & Ales Brewfest, 5-9 p.m. For more information visit fairytaletown.org.
George! The concert featuring Nick Bold as George Harrison will perform at 7 p.m. at Sutter Creek Theatre in Sutter Creek. For tickets and more information call (916) 425-0077 or visit suttercreektheater.com.
Aug. 27
Shadow Ranch Vineyard in the Fair Play area hosts the South County Farmers Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pick up local produce and crafts, then grab a pizza and enjoy some wine tasting. Musician Ed Wilson will perform 1-4 p.m.
Holly’s Hill Vineyards in the Pleasant Valley area hosts live music. See Hill Country Jam Sessions at 1 p.m. For more information visit hollyshill.com/events.
Aug. 28
The Taxpayers Association of El Dorado County meets at 7:30 a.m. at Denny’s in Placerville with speaker El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk Janelle Horne.
Now
California Stage in Sacramento presents “Chef” through Aug. 27 at the Three Penny theater. For tickets and more information visit calstage.org.
Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento presents “Rent” through Aug. 27. For tickets and more information call (916) 557-1999 or visit broadwaysacramento.com.
