Aug. 25

Take advantage of great deals on gently used books at the El Dorado Hills Friends of the Library book sale, Aug. 25 & 26. The Saturday sale is free entry and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All money raised from the book sale provides new books and supports programs at the El Dorado Hills Library. If you want the best selection, become a member of the El Dorado Hills Friends of the Library (starting at only $10/year for an individual) and gain access to Friday members-only sales, while providing important support to the library. Find more information at friendsoftheedhlibrary.org/used-book-sales.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.