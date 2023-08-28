Aug. 28
The Taxpayers Association of El Dorado County meets at 7:30 a.m. at Denny’s in Placerville with speaker El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk Janelle Horne.
Monday Club Bridge seeks more players. The club is a very informal, friendly group and invites interested men and women party bridge players to join. The club meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Denny’s Restaurant on Fair Lane in Placerville at 10 a.m. For more information call (530) 622-1180.
Aug. 29
The American Council and the El Dorado County Republican Party host the Faith and Freedom Tour, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Forni Building at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds. Special guests and speakers include Congressman Tom McClintock, Assemblyman Joe Patterson, Assemblyman Bill Essayu; Tanner DiBella, American Council;Todd White, El Dorado County GOP; and Chloe Cole, former transgender, who recently testified at the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitution and Limited Government. The American Council's mission is to strengthen the family, expand religions liberty and better society. Register and purchase tickets at the El Dorado County Republican Headquarters, 3108 Cameron Park Drive, Suite 104 (across from the Cameron Airpark). Office hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For more information call Terry Gherardi at (916) 410-6119.
Main Street Collective presents Drew Butts, 7 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Aug. 30
Shane Hennessey will perform at 7 p.m. at The Sofia in Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Aug. 31
El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts Live on the Boulevard free concerts every Thursday. The schedule features the Folsom Lake Symphony (Aug. 31) and Uptown Funk (Sept. 7). Set up begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit edhtowncenter.com.
Broadway Sacramento hosts a tribute to retiring President & CEO Richard Lewis. The public is invited to the even featuring Tony, Drama Desk and Olivier Award-winning actors, performing songs from favorite musicals in the intimate UC Davis Health Pavilion. Doors open 5:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit broadwaysacramento.com.
A schedule of superstar headliners will perform at the Harveys Outdoor Arena during the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series. The final act is Kane Brown (Aug. 31 and Sept. 1). For tickets and more information visit visitlaketahoe.com.
Now
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is now recruiting for the Sheriff's Team of Active Retirees volunteers. The potential opportunities include but are not limited to patrol, clerical office work, community outreach, special events and more. They support various functions of law enforcement and the community. The next STAR Academy will be held Oct. 9-19. Requirements to be a STAR are to have no criminal history and a clean driving record. For more information contact the STAR office at (530) 621-7545 or email EDSOStars@edso.org.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2680 in El Dorado County invites veterans of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War as well as those seeing action in Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries during the war on terror plus those serving peace-keeping missions throughout the globe to become VFW members. Member benefits are plenty and there is no fee for the first year. For more information call (530) 499-2950.
Soroptimist International of Cameron Park/El Dorado Hills invites local women to apply for the Live Your Dream Award. This program provides cash awards to women who are working to better their lives through additional schooling. Applicants should be the primary source of financial support for themselves and their dependents and be attending or accepted into an undergraduate degree or skills training program. For more information go to sicpedh.org. Apply online at bit.ly/LYDA-apply. Deadline is Nov. 15.
