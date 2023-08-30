Aug. 30
Shane Hennessey will perform at 7 p.m. at The Sofia in Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Aug. 31
The Placerville Lions Club and city of Placerville present the Hangtown Car Show in downtown Placerville. Main Street will be closed 4:30-8:30 p.m. The show runs 6-8 p.m. Admission is free.
El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts Live on the Boulevard free concerts every Thursday. The schedule features the Folsom Lake Symphony (Aug. 31) and Uptown Funk (Sept. 7). Set up begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit edhtowncenter.com.
Broadway Sacramento hosts a tribute to retiring President & CEO Richard Lewis. The public is invited to the event featuring Tony, Drama Desk and Olivier Award-winning actors, performing songs from favorite musicals in the intimate UC Davis Health Pavilion. Doors open 5:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit broadwaysacramento.com.
The final act of the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at the Harveys Outdoor Arena is Kane Brown (Aug. 31 and Sept. 1). For tickets and more information visit visitlaketahoe.com.
Sept. 1
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open every Friday and Saturday for open garden days, 9 a.m. to noon. Take a leisurely stroll through all 16 themed gardens. Docents are on site to assist with any gardening questions. Check the website before visiting at ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
The Rescue Community Center hosts Friday Night Out, a fun evening of live music, food and drinks, 5-9 p.m. For more information visit rescuecommunitycenter.com/events.
Red Dirt Ruckus will perform at Chateau Davell in Camino. The show begins at 5:30 p.m.
Nipper Brothers will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 8-11 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Andis Wine in Plymouth hosts Darin Sexton and Highway 49, performing rock ’n’ roll favorites 6-9 p.m. Dinner cravings will be fulfilled by Nomad Adventurous Eats. Walk-ins welcome but reservations are recommended. Visit andiswines.com/Experience/Make-a-Reservation.
Dear Darling will perform at 7 p.m. at The Sofia in Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Sept. 2
The Shingle Springs Community Center hosts a pancake breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Donations welcome.
Cameron Park Cub Scout Pack 550 hosts a bike rodeo event for kids entering kindergarten through third grade: 10-11 a.m. kindergarten (and TK) & 1st graders; 11 a.m. to noon second & third graders. Bring your bike and helmet as you travel through safety stations at Blue Oak Elementary School, 2391 Merrychase Drive in Cameron Park. Kids will learn how to wear a helmet properly, the ABC bike check, learn hand signals and more.
Kilt & Cork and The Green Room Social Club presents Golden Cadillacs and Ryder Thieves at Saureel Vineyard in Placerville, 5-8 p.m. For tickets and more information visit kiltandcork.com.
Sierra Vista Winery in the Pleasant Valley area hosts Late For Dinner, 5:30-8 p.m. Pizza made on site and wine by the glass or bottle will be available for purchase. For more information call (530) 622-7221 or visit sierravistawinery.com.
Mastroserio Winery in the Fair Play area hosts Jazz & Pizza Night, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 16 & 20. To RSVp text (530) 417-4321 or email mastroserio.winery@gmail.com.
Spunj + Pathnotes will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7-10 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Skinner Vineyards in Rescue hosts local craft vendors Sept. 2 & 3, weather permitting. For more information call (530) 620-2210.
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom presents “Cinderella” Sept. 2-23. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit sutterstreettheatre.com.
Sept. 3
El Dorado Western Railroad offers train rides at the El Dorado Station, 4650 Oriental St., beginning at 10 a.m. the first and third Sundays of each month. Trains leave on the hour 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. Call ahead to ensure trains are running at (530) 663-3581.
Enjoy Songs of the ’60s, Binns Melander compositions and arrangements, 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center, 410 Church St. in Grass Valley. For tickets and more information call (530) 265-6124.
See Paul Rodriguez, the Latin king of comedy, and special guest Marc “Skippy” Drive at Crest Theatre, 1013 K St., Sacramento. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information visit cresttheatresacramento.com/events.
Now
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is now recruiting for the Sheriff's Team of Active Retirees volunteers. The potential opportunities include but are not limited to patrol, clerical office work, community outreach, special events and more. They support various functions of law enforcement and the community. The next STAR Academy will be held Oct. 9-19. Requirements to be a STAR are to have no criminal history and a clean driving record. For more information contact the STAR office at (530) 621-7545 or email EDSOStars@edso.org.
B Street Theatre at The Sofia in Sacramento presents “The Play That Goes Wrong” through Sept. 10. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom presents “On Golden Pond” through Sept. 24. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit sutterstreettheatre.com.
Capital Stage in Sacramento presents “Clyde’s” through Sept. 24. For tickets and more information visit capstage.org.
Details + Materials: Works by Claudine Granthem are on display at Switchboard Gallery in Placerville through Oct. 1.
Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento presents Estamans de la Raza, contemporary screenprints and lithographs by by Chicanx and Latinx artists living and working in the United States, through Oct. 1. For tickets and more information visit crocker.org.
Soroptimist International of Cameron Park/El Dorado Hills invites local women to apply for the Live Your Dream Award. This program provides cash awards to women who are working to better their lives through additional schooling. Applicants should be the primary source of financial support for themselves and their dependents and be attending or accepted into an undergraduate degree or skills training program. For more information go to sicpedh.org. Apply online at bit.ly/LYDA-apply. Deadline is Nov. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.