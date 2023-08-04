Aug. 4
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open again every Friday and Saturday for open garden days, 9 a.m. to noon. Take a leisurely stroll through all 16 themed gardens. Docents are on site to assist with any gardening questions. Check the website before visiting at ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Bryson Musiq and the Caribbean Soul will perform at 9 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
A schedule of superstar headliners will perform at the Harveys Outdoor Arena during the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series. Acts featured: Dierks Bentley (Aug. 4), Foo Fighters (Aug. 10), Sam Hunt (Aug. 13), Darius Rucker (Aug. 19) and Kane Brown (Aug. 31 and Sept. 1). For tickets and more information visit visitlaketahoe.com.
Aug. 5
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County host Water, Weeds & When to Pick, a kids class, 9 a.m. to noon at the Sherwood Demonstration Garden in Placerville. Pre-registration required at surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=41114.
Find or sell treasures at the El Dorado County Fair and Event Center Swap Meet in Placerville, open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to the public. Admission is free. Event will be canceled if temperature is 100 degrees or hotter. For more information and to reserve a spot visit eldoradocountyfair.org/swap.html.
Holly’s Hill Vineyards in Pleasant Valley hosts a Patriarche vertical tasting Aug. 5 & 6. Taste a vertical of eight vintages of the Patriarche. Make reservations in advance by calling (530) 344 0227 or emailing winery@hollyshill.com.
Miraflores Winery, 2120 Four Springs Trail in the Pleasant Valley area, is serving its acclaimed Pairings Lunches on the Vineyard Terrace on Saturdays and Sundays with seatings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Pairings 2023 combines a chef's creativity with the beautifully crafted Miraflores wines. Diners will be able to talk to the chef du jour about the wine and food experience. On Aug. 5 & 6 chef Robb Venditti is preparing The Offally Good Menu. Call (530) 647-8505 or email info@mirafloreswinery.com to make a reservation.
Join El Dorado County Ag in the Classroom for 20 Mile Taste at Rainbow Orchards. Once again, John Sanders of Old Town Grill will contribute his creative culinary creations for this fun event. Enjoy dessert and wine pairings plus hot apple cider donuts while listening to live music performed by Red Dirt Ruckus. The event runs 4-7 p.m. Visitors will also have the option to select a drive-thru/take out meal. Tickets are available at agintheclass-edc.org/events.
Sierra Vista Winery in the Pleasant Valley area hosts live music by Plaid City, 5-8 p.m. The Dinner Station food truck will have great eats for purchase. For more information visit sierravistawinery.com/event/plaid-city.
Kilt & Cork presents When Doves Cry – a Prince tribute and 2BAD – a Michael Jackson tribute at Saureel Summer Nights at Saureel Vineyards in Placerville. For tickets and more information visit kiltandcork.com/saureel-summer-nights.
HipNosis will perform at 9 p.m. at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Aug. 6
El Dorado Western Railroad offers train rides at the El Dorado Station, 4650 Oriental St., beginning at 10 a.m. the first and third Sundays of each month. Trains leave on the hour 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. Call ahead to ensure trains are running at (530) 663-3581.
West Coast Performing Arts presents Hello Gorgeous! A live Tribute to Barbra Streisand, 3 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom. For tickets and more information call (916) 608-6888 or visit harriscenter.net.
Aug. 7
The Taxpayers Association of El Dorado County meets at 7:30 a.m. at Denny’s in Placerville with the following schedule of speakers: Justine Kilcrease, El Dorado County Adult Protective Services (Aug. 7); District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo (Aug. 14); El Dorado County Assessor Jon DeVille (Aug. 21), El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk Janelle Horne.
Now
The Olde Coloma Theatre presents "Pirates Too: The Captain’s Triangle” or “No Time for Lowtide” through Aug. 6 at the Coloma theater. For tickets and more information call (530) 626-5282 or visit oldecolomatheatre.com.
Arts and Culture El Dorado’s newest show, FIRE/LAND: The Exhibition, runs through Aug. 6. For more information visit artsandcultureeldorado.org/fire-land-the-exhibition.
