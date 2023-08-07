Stellar students
Congratulations to Lorena Bergstrom of El Dorado Hills, who recently graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and biophysics at Amherst College.
Congratulations to Peri Ceasri of El Dorado Hills, who was named to the Geneva College Dean's List.
Congratulations to Laura Marie Roberts of Shingle Springs, who recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music theater from Western Connecticut State University.
Aug. 7
The Taxpayers Association of El Dorado County meets at 7:30 a.m. at Denny’s in Placerville with the following schedule of speakers: Justine Kilcrease, El Dorado County Adult Protective Services (Aug. 7); District 2 Supervisor George Turnboo (Aug. 14); El Dorado County Assessor Jon DeVille (Aug. 21), El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk Janelle Horne.
Aug. 8
Tahoe Improv Comedy Players will perform at Valhalla Tahoe’s Boathouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit valhallatahoe.showare.com.
Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento presents “Ragtime,” Aug. 8-13. For tickets and more information call (916) 557-1999 or visit broadwaysacramento.com.
Aug. 9
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County host Turning Dirt into Gold, a soil improvement class, 9 a.m. to noon at the Cameron Park Community Center. No registration required.
The Sons in Retirement – Gold Country branch meets the second Wednesday of the month at the Cameron Park Country Club. Check out the club and be a guest for a complimentary lunch. Contact Branch 95’s membership chairman at SIRBranch95@gmail.com for more details. The speaker this month will be Deborah Seiler of the Renaissance Society (Sac).
Face in a Book in El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts author Aimie K. Runyan, discussing her new book “A Bakery in Paris” 6:30-8 p.m. For more information call (916) 941-9401 or visit getyourfaceinabook.com.
The Dementia Support Group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. at 2020 Town Center West in El Dorado Hills. For more information and to RSVP call (916) 467-8330.
Jessica Malone will perform at Valhalla Tahoe’s Boathouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit valhallatahoe.showare.com.
B Street Theatre at The Sofia in Sacramento presents “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Aug. 9 through Sept. 10. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Aug. 10
The FamilySearch Center in Placerville hosts a class teaching students how to scan their photos, slides and negatives and then add them to an online family tree at 2 p.m. Bring a flash drive and pictures. For more information call (530) 621-1378.
El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts Live on the Boulevard free concerts every Thursday. The schedule features Kalimba (Aug. 10), Petty Theft (Aug. 17) Stevie Ray Visited (Aug. 24), Folsom Lake Symphony (Aug. 31) and Uptown Funk (Sept. 7). Set up begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit edhtowncenter.com.
A schedule of superstar headliners will perform at the Harveys Outdoor Arena during the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series. Acts featured: Foo Fighters (Aug. 10), Sam Hunt (Aug. 13), Darius Rucker (Aug. 19) and Kane Brown (Aug. 31 and Sept. 1). For tickets and more information visit visitlaketahoe.com.
Aug. 11
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open again every Friday and Saturday for open garden days, 9 a.m. to noon. Take a leisurely stroll through all 16 themed gardens. Docents are on site to assist with any gardening questions. Check the website before visiting at ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
The Rescue Community Center hosts a Friday Night Out dance party featuring a hot dog bar and music by Shakedown. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information visit rescuecommunitycenter.com/events.
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District hosts a free summer concert featuring Island of Black and White, 7 p.m. at Community Park.
Myka Estates and 1850 Wine Cellars present a summer concert series — Wine • Dine • Vibe — in Apple Hill featuring great food and the following acts: TNTiki (Aug. 11), L84DNR (Sept. 22) and FBI Band (Oct. 13). For reservations visit 1850winecellars.com/pages/events.
California Stage in Sacramento presents “Chef,” Aug. 11-27 at the Three Penny theater. For tickets and more information visit calstage.org.
Now
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is now recruiting for the Sheriff's Team of Active Retirees volunteers. The potential opportunities include but are not limited to patrol, clerical office work, community outreach, special events and more. They support various functions of law enforcement and the community. The next STAR Academy will be held Oct. 9-19. Requirements to be a STAR are to have no criminal history and a clean driving record. For more information contact the STAR office at (530) 621-7545 or email EDSOStars@edso.org.
Monday Club Bridge seeks more players. The club is a very informal, friendly group and invites interested men and women party bridge players to join. The club meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Denny’s Restaurant on Fair Lane in Placerville at 10 a.m. For more information call (530) 622-1180.
The Placerville Main Street Farmers Market takes place Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to dusk, in the Mooney Lot on Main Street. This market specializes in local fruits and vegetables, sustainable agriculture and community.
El Dorado County Certified Farmers Markets have begun Saturdays at Placerville Cinema on Placerville Drive, 8 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays at Burke Junction on Coach Lane in Cameron Park, 8 a.m. to noon; and Sundays at El Dorado Hills Town Center, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2680 in El Dorado County invites veterans of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War as well as those seeing action in Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries during the war on terror plus those serving peace-keeping missions throughout the globe to become VFW members. Member benefits are plenty and there is no fee for the first year. For more information call (530) 499-2950.
The Master Gardener public office is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon at 311 Fair Lane, Placerville. Have a gardening question or problem? Come in and chat. Bring a cutting or insect in a Ziploc baggie or a picture. Can’t come in person? Call (530) 621-5512 and leave a voicemail or email mgeldorado@ucanr.edu.
The purpose of the Widowed Persons Club is to provide a support group for widowed men and women of all ages and provide a wide range of social activities through which they have an opportunity to make new friends and find a new direction in their lives. General meeting lunches are held at Cold Springs Country Club in Placerville for members and guests on the fourth Friday of each month at 11:30 a.m. A social time precedes each meeting. The cost is $18 and reservations are required. Regular breakfasts are held every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Denny's in Placerville. For those interested in joining or reservations don't hesitate to get in touch with Glenda at (530) 295-8374 or Nancy at (530) 919-8276.
Feed El Dorado and the Placer Food Bank host food distribution events throughout the year in Cameron Park, Pollock Pines, Placerville and Georgetown. For a complete schedule visit placerfoodbank.org/pantrytogo.
Gold Bug Park & Mine in Placerville is open Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit goldbugpark.org.
Check out Placerville Cars and Coffee, every Saturday, 7-9 a.m. at Lions Park. Hang out with other car enthusiasts.
Cars and Coffee invites car people to meet up and hang out the first and second Saturday mornings of each month, 7-9:30 a.m., rain or shine, in the right-side parking lot of the Regal movie theater in El Dorado Hills Town Center. Everyone and every type of vehicle is welcome. The motto is "If it rolls, it goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.