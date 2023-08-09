Now
The Stage at Burke Junction in Cameron Park presents “For the Love of Dog” through Aug. 13. For tickets and more information call (916) 524-2540 or visit stageatburke.com.
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom presents Monty Python’s “Spamalot” through Aug. 13. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit sutterstreettheatre.com.
B Street Theatre at The Sofia in Sacramento presents “Insertion” through Aug. 13. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom presents “Aladdin Jr.” through Aug. 20. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit sutterstreettheatre.com.
The Placerville Main Street Farmers Market takes place Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to dusk, in the Mooney Lot on Main Street. This market specializes in local fruits and vegetables, sustainable agriculture and community.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2680 in El Dorado County invites veterans of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War as well as those seeing action in Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries during the war on terror plus those serving peace-keeping missions throughout the globe to become VFW members. Member benefits are plenty and there is no fee for the first year. For more information call (530) 499-2950.
Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento presents “Ragtime,” through Aug. 13. For tickets and more information call (916) 557-1999 or visit broadwaysacramento.com.
Aug. 9
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County host Turning Dirt into Gold, a soil improvement class, 9 a.m. to noon at the Cameron Park Community Center. No registration required.
The Sons in Retirement – Gold Country branch meets the second Wednesday of the month at the Cameron Park Country Club. Check out the club and be a guest for a complimentary lunch. Contact Branch 95’s membership chairman at SIRBranch95@gmail.com for more details. The speaker this month will be Deborah Seiler of the Renaissance Society (Sac).
Face in a Book in El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts author Aimie K. Runyan, discussing her new book “A Bakery in Paris” 6:30-8 p.m. For more information call (916) 941-9401 or visit getyourfaceinabook.com.
The Dementia Support Group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. at 2020 Town Center West in El Dorado Hills. For more information and to RSVP call (916) 467-8330.
Jessica Malone will perform at Valhalla Tahoe’s Boathouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit valhallatahoe.showare.com.
B Street Theatre at The Sofia in Sacramento presents “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Aug. 9 through Sept. 10. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Aug. 10
The FamilySearch Center in Placerville hosts a class teaching students how to scan their photos, slides and negatives and then add them to an online family tree at 2 p.m. Bring a flash drive and pictures. For more information call (530) 621-1378.
El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts Live on the Boulevard free concerts every Thursday. The schedule features Kalimba (Aug. 10), Petty Theft (Aug. 17) Stevie Ray Visited (Aug. 24), Folsom Lake Symphony (Aug. 31) and Uptown Funk (Sept. 7). Set up begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit edhtowncenter.com.
A schedule of superstar headliners will perform at the Harveys Outdoor Arena during the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series. Acts featured: Foo Fighters (Aug. 10), Sam Hunt (Aug. 13), Darius Rucker (Aug. 19) and Kane Brown (Aug. 31 and Sept. 1). For tickets and more information visit visitlaketahoe.com.
Aug. 11
The Rescue Community Center hosts a Friday Night Out dance party featuring a hot dog bar and music by Shakedown. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information visit rescuecommunitycenter.com/events.
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District hosts a free summer concert featuring Island of Black and White, 7 p.m. at Community Park.
Myka Estates and 1850 Wine Cellars present a summer concert series — Wine • Dine • Vibe — in Apple Hill featuring great food and the following acts: TNTiki (Aug. 11), L84DNR (Sept. 22) and FBI Band (Oct. 13). For reservations visit 1850winecellars.com/pages/events.
California Stage in Sacramento presents “Chef,” Aug. 11-27 at the Three Penny theater. For tickets and more information visit calstage.org.
Aug. 12
Face in a Book in El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts author James L’Etoile, discussing his new book “Devil Within” 3-5 p.m. For more information call (916) 941-9401 or visit getyourfaceinabook.com.
Meet the Trojans takes place 4-7 p.m. at El Dorado Hills Town Center’s Steven Young Amphitheater. Meet and greet the Oak Ridge Trojan football players as they prepare to kick off the 2023 season. Players will be introduced and cheer and dance teams will perform their latest routines. The event concludes with a hot dog eating contest between players and coaches.
Enjoy live music and good food for a great cause benefitting American River Conservancy's Resilience Reserve. In partnership with Marco's Cafe, ARC hosts a series of outdoor concerts featuring local bands at the quaint farmhouse of Wakamatsu Farm in Placerville. The gate opens at 5:30 for each show. The schedule: Red Dirt Ruckus (Aug. 12), Ryder Thieves (Aug. 26) and Nipper Brothers (Sept. 9). Find more information and purchase tickets at bit.ly/Concerts4CauseARC.
Sierra Vista Winery in the Pleasant Valley area hosts live music by Colton Mountain, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy pizza made on site with a glass or bottle of wine available for purchase. For more information visit sierravistawinery.com/event/colton-mountain-2.
Dobra Zemlja Winery in Plymouth celebrates its 26th anniversary, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the releases of new vintages, live music by Ed Wilson and good eats from The Dinner Station food truck. Reserve tickets at 26thAnniversaryParty.eventbrite.com.
Vino Noceto in Plymouth hosts Summer of Sangiovese with Namaste and Sangiovese. For more information visit noceto.com.
Historic Knight Foundry in Sutter Creek invites everyone to visit on this month’s Second Saturday Tour Day. Meet and talk with expert docents as they fire up the antique blacksmithing forge, demonstrate the magnificent and still-intact machinery and pour hot metal to create pieces through the ancient art of sand casting. For more information email info@knightfoundry.com or call (209) 560-6160.
