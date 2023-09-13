Stellar students
Congratulations to Kevin Colfescu of El Dorado Hills, who has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Dean's List. Congratulations to Nicol Langley of Cameron Park and Aaron McMicken of Cameron Park, who have been named to SNHU’s President’s List.
Sept. 13
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County hosts Pumpkins and Gourds, 9 a.m. to noon at the Cameron Park Community Center. Learn about the different varieties of pumpkins and gourds, how to plant, care for and harvest. Register at surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=41235.
The Sons in Retirement – Gold Country branch meets the second Wednesday of the month at the Cameron Park Country Club. Check out the club and be a guest for a complimentary lunch. This month's speakers will be the Chapmans, detailing their 140 day journey into places many of us only read about in National Geographic. Contact Branch 95’s membership chairman at SIRBranch95@gmail.com for more details.
The El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce hosts a business blender at Wells Fargo at Sienna Ridge, 5:30-7:30 p.m. RSVP by calling (916) 933-1335 or online at eldoradohillschamber.org.
Join the Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce in celebrating a ribbon cutting at With Purpose, a life coaching, medication and hypnosis center, 5:30-7:30 at 4100 Cameron Park Drive, Suite 106, Cameron Park.
Matt Rainey will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7-9 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
The Dementia Support Group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. at 2020 Town Center West in El Dorado Hills. For more information and to RSVP call (916) 467-8330.
Sept. 14
The FamilySearch Center in Placerville hosts Irish Records — Where Are They? Class is held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Students will use Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.com to research Irish ancestors. For more information call (530) 621-1378.
Mae Flores & Friends will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7-10 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Mingle with Mandalorians and cavort with caped crusaders at the ninth edition of CrockerCon at the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, 6-9 p.m., featuring a dynamic conversation between Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists Darrin Bell and Jack Ohman, moderated by the Humor Times. Set to an epic playlist by the DJ group The Sleeprockers, this fan-fueled event explores the monumental influence comics and cartooning have on art and storytelling. Experience epic cosplay and meet with local comic book artists, writers and creatives. This ArtMix is family-friendly.
Sept. 15
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open every Friday and Saturday for open garden days, 9 a.m. to noon. Take a leisurely stroll through all 16 themed gardens. Docents are on site to assist with any gardening questions. Check the website before visiting at ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
The Sierra Renaissance Society presents Gold Rush History Through Music by Alan Fuller, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Lions Hall in Diamond Springs. Admission is free for members; public invited to attend two meetings per year free. The Sierra Renaissance Society of El Dorado County is dedicated to lifelong learning and hosts presentations and workshops throughout the year. For more information visit srsedc.org.
Imagination Theater on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville presents “Clue,” Sept. 15-30. For tickets and more information call (530) 663-6983 or visit itplacerville.org.
Echo Summit will perform at 5 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
The Fabulous Liars will perform at Hart 2 Hart Vineyards in Pilot Hill, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Supercommon will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7:30-10:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Enjoy dinner followed by outrageous Home Grown Comedy at 8 p.m. at the Stage at Burke Junction in Cameron Park. Headliner Mark Gee brings his special brand of funny to El Dorado County along with Ryan McCormick, Logan Farr and Host Mike Betancourt. For tickets and more information visit stageatburke.com/homegrowncomedy.
Big Idea Theatre in Sacramento presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City,” Sept. 15 through Oct. 7. For tickets and more information call (916) 960-3036 or visit bigideatheatre.org.
Sept. 13
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County hosts Pumpkins and Gourds, 9 a.m. to noon at the Cameron Park Community Center. Learn about the different varieties of pumpkins and gourds, how to plant, care for and harvest. Register at surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=41235.
The Sons in Retirement – Gold Country branch meets the second Wednesday of the month at the Cameron Park Country Club. Check out the club and be a guest for a complimentary lunch. This month's speakers will be the Chapmans, detailing their 140 day journey into places many of us only read about in National Geographic. Contact Branch 95’s membership chairman at SIRBranch95@gmail.com for more details.
The El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce hosts a business blender at Wells Fargo at Sienna Ridge, 5:30-7:30 p.m. RSVP by calling (916) 933-1335 or online at eldoradohillschamber.org.
Join the Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce in celebrating a ribbon cutting at With Purpose, a life coaching, medication and hypnosis center, 5:30-7:30 at 4100 Cameron Park Drive, Suite 106, Cameron Park.
Matt Rainey will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7-9 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
The Dementia Support Group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. at 2020 Town Center West in El Dorado Hills. For more information and to RSVP call (916) 467-8330.
Sept. 14
The FamilySearch Center in Placerville hosts Irish Records — Where Are They? Class is held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Students will use Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.com to research Irish ancestors. For more information call (530) 621-1378.
Mae Flores & Friends will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7-10 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Mingle with Mandalorians and cavort with caped crusaders at the ninth edition of CrockerCon at the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, 6-9 p.m., featuring a dynamic conversation between Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists Darrin Bell and Jack Ohman, moderated by the Humor Times. Set to an epic playlist by the DJ group The Sleeprockers, this fan-fueled event explores the monumental influence comics and cartooning have on art and storytelling. Experience epic cosplay and meet with local comic book artists, writers, and creatives. This ArtMix is family-friendly.
Keb’ Mo’ performs at 7:30 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom. For tickets and more information call (916) 608-6888 or visit harriscenter.net.
Sept. 15
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open every Friday and Saturday for open garden days, 9 a.m. to noon. Take a leisurely stroll through all 16 themed gardens. Docents are on site to assist with any gardening questions. Check the website before visiting at ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
The Sierra Renaissance Society presents Gold Rush History Through Music by Alan Fuller, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Lions Hall in Diamond Springs. Admission is free for members; public invited to attend two meetings per year free. The Sierra Renaissance Society of El Dorado County is dedicated to lifelong learning and hosts presentations and workshops throughout the year. For more information visit srsedc.org.
Imagination Theater on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville presents “Clue,” Sept. 15-30. For tickets and more information call (530) 663-6983 or visit itplacerville.org.
Echo Summit will perform at 5 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
The Fabulous Liars will perform at Hart 2 Hart Vineyards in Pilot Hill, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Supercommon will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7:30-10:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Enjoy dinner followed by outrageous Home Grown Comedy at 8 p.m. at the Stage at Burke Junction in Cameron Park. Headliner Mark Gee brings his special brand of funny to El Dorado County along with Ryan McCormick, Logan Farr and Host Mike Betancourt. For tickets and more information visit stageatburke.com/homegrowncomedy.
Big Idea Theatre in Sacramento presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City,” Sept. 15 through Oct. 7. For tickets and more information call (916) 960-3036 or visit bigideatheatre.org.
Sept. 16
Automotive Excellence in Placerville hosts its annual car show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring custom and classic vehicles, vendors, a DJ, cake walk and great food. For more information visit autoxonline.com/car-show.
El Dorado Gold 1848 hosts a community event with Save the Graves, Living History, El Dorado Western Railroad and other groups passionate about history at 515 Main St. in Placerville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about these organizations and local history.
The Placerville Arts Association hosts its 2023 Artists Open Studio Tour, Sept. 16 & 17 and Sept. 23 & 24. For map and complete details go to paastudiotour.com.
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District hosts the EDH Summerfest, 4-9:30 p.m. in Community Park. Enjoy live entertainment, games and rides, a petting zoo, rock wall, beer and wine garden and more. For more information visit edhcsd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.