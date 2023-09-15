Sept. 15
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open every Friday and Saturday for open garden days, 9 a.m. to noon. Take a leisurely stroll through all 16 themed gardens. Docents are on site to assist with any gardening questions. Check the website before visiting at ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
The Sierra Renaissance Society presents Gold Rush History Through Music by Alan Fuller, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Lions Hall in Diamond Springs. Admission is free for members; public invited to attend two meetings per year free. The Sierra Renaissance Society of El Dorado County is dedicated to lifelong learning and hosts presentations and workshops throughout the year. For more information visit srsedc.org.
Echo Summit will perform at 5 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
The Fabulous Liars will perform at Hart 2 Hart Vineyards in Pilot Hill, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Supercommon will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7:30-10:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Enjoy dinner followed by outrageous Home Grown Comedy at 8 p.m. at the Stage at Burke Junction in Cameron Park. Headliner Mark Gee brings his special brand of funny to El Dorado County along with Ryan McCormick, Logan Farr and Host Mike Betancourt. For tickets and more information visit stageatburke.com/homegrowncomedy.
“Teeth” takes the stage Sept. 15-17 at Cal Cap Black Box Theatre, 9845 Horn Road, Suite 100, Rancho Cordova. For tickets and more information call (916) 706-2000 or visit calcapblackbox.com/teeth.
Big Idea Theatre in Sacramento presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City,” Sept. 15 through Oct. 7. For tickets and more information call (916) 960-3036 or visit bigideatheatre.org.
Sept. 16
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County hosts Garlic, Shallots & More, 9 a.m. to noon at the Sherwood Demonstration Garden in Placerville. Master Gardeners will discuss how to successfully select, grow and harvest onions, garlic, shallots, leeks, scallions and chives. Register online at surveys.ucanr.edu/survey.cfm?surveynumber=41236. At $2 parking fee will be enforced.
Automotive Excellence in Placerville hosts its annual car show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring custom and classic vehicles, vendors, a DJ, cake walk and great food. For more information visit autoxonline.com/car-show.
El Dorado Gold 1848 hosts a community event with Save the Graves, Living History, El Dorado Western Railroad and other groups passionate about history at 515 Main St. in Placerville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about these organizations and local history.
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District hosts the EDH Summerfest, 4-9:30 p.m. in Community Park. Enjoy live entertainment, games and rides, a petting zoo, rock wall, beer and wine garden and more. For more information visit edhcsd.org.
Rockin’ Souls will perform at 4 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
The Pollock Pines-Camino Community Center Association hosts a fundraiser for the center’s septic system restoration, 4:30-9 p.m. Enjoy a baby back rib dinner with potato salad, baked beans, green salad and dinner rolls plus music by DJ Chris Rodriquez. Stop by the center at 2675 Sanders Drive in Pollock Pines to pick up tickets (paying cash or check) or call Judi at (530) 417-3235 (paying with credit card).
Kilt & Cork hosts the Placerville Block Party in downtown Placerville Featuring music from One Of These Nights – Tribute to the Music of the Eagles, a scavenger hunt, kids zone, local beer and wine and more. For more information visit kiltandcork.com.
Sierra Vista Winery in the Pleasant Valley area hosts North Forty performing country hits, 4:30-8 p.m. For more information call (530) 622-7221 or visit sierravistawinery.com.
Carson Road Wineries hosts its Summer BBQ Series with grilled bites and great wines at Crystal Basin Cellars, Nello Olivo Winery, Findleton Estate and Myka Cellars.
Katie Knipp Band will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7-10 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Sons of Rock N Roll will perform 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Casino Stage Bar at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville. For more information visit redhawkcasino.com.
Fairytale Town in Sacramento welcomes back Mumbo Gumbo, 7-9 p.m. on the Mother Goose Stage. For tickets and more information visit fairytaletown.org.
Knight Foundry Alliance hosts Feast at the Foundry in Sutter Creek, a fun and festive annual event that supports the many projects at this working historical site first established by Samuel Knight 150 years ago. Tickets can be purchased online at knightfoundry.com.
Sept. 17
El Dorado Western Railroad offers train rides at the El Dorado Station, 4650 Oriental St., beginning at 10 a.m. the first and third Sundays of each month. Trains leave on the hour 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. Call ahead to ensure trains are running at (530) 663-3581.
Musician Ed Wilson will perform at Gaslight Co. in Folsom, 2-5 p.m.
Simms Band will perform at 3 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
Mariachi Herencia de Mexico performs at 7:30 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom. For tickets and more information call (916) 608-6888 or visit harriscenter.net.
Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento presents A Marriage of Arts & Crafts featuring the works of Evelyn and William De Morgan, Sept. 17 through Jan. 7, 2024. For tickets and more information visit crocker.org.
Sept. 18
Vitalant will host an El Dorado Hills community blood drive. noon to 4:30 p.m. with the Bloodmobile located in the parking lot near the baseball fields at the EDH Community Services District, 1021 Harvard Way. Make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM019 or call (877) 258-4825 and mention the same code. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows.
Sept. 19
Broadway Sacramento presents “Hadestown,” Sept. 19-24 at the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center. For tickets and more information call (916) 557-1999 or visit broadwaysacramento.com.
Now
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom presents “Cinderella” through Sept. 23. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit sutterstreettheatre.com.
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom presents “On Golden Pond” through Sept. 24. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit sutterstreettheatre.com.
Capital Stage in Sacramento presents “Clyde’s” through Sept. 24. For tickets and more information visit capstage.org.
Details + Materials: Works by Claudine Granthem are on display at Switchboard Gallery in Placerville through Oct. 1.
Soroptimist International of Cameron Park/El Dorado Hills invites local women to apply for the Live Your Dream Award. This program provides cash awards to women who are working to better their lives through additional schooling. Applicants should be the primary source of financial support for themselves and their dependents and be attending or accepted into an undergraduate degree or skills training program. For more information go to sicpedh.org. Apply online at bit.ly/LYDA-apply. Deadline is Nov. 15.
Gold Bug Park & Mine in Placerville is open Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit goldbugpark.org.
Send event information for In The Know at least two weeks in advance to nstack@mtdemocrat.net.
