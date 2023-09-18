Sept. 18

Vitalant will host an El Dorado Hills community blood drive noon to 4:30 p.m. with the Bloodmobile located in the parking lot near the baseball fields at the EDH Community Services District, 1021 Harvard Way. Make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM019 or call (877) 258-4825 and mention the same code. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows.

