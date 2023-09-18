Sept. 18
Vitalant will host an El Dorado Hills community blood drive noon to 4:30 p.m. with the Bloodmobile located in the parking lot near the baseball fields at the EDH Community Services District, 1021 Harvard Way. Make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM019 or call (877) 258-4825 and mention the same code. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows.
Sept. 19
Broadway Sacramento presents “Hadestown,” Sept. 19-24 at the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center. For tickets and more information call (916) 557-1999 or visit broadwaysacramento.com.
Sept. 20
Are you nervous about the upcoming fire season? Have questions about home hardening and creating defensible space? Do you know what to do if wildfire is headed your way? The Camino Fire Safe Council hosts a meeting to answer these questions and more at 6:30 p.m. at the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit headquarters, 2840 Mt. Danaher Road in Camino.
David Woodriff presents a living history performance featuring the story of George Whittell, one of the wealthiest men in the United States in the 1930s, who kept an African Lion for a pet, built one of the most beautiful pleasure crafts to navigate Lake Tahoe, entertained former presidents, and unintentionally conserved a large portion of Lake Tahoe lands for the public to enjoy today. For tickets and more information visit valhallatahoe.com.
Sept. 21
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County hosts an informational class about training for new Master Gardeners, 4-5:50 p.m. For more information visit ucanr.edu/becomeamastergardener.
The Cameron Park Community Services District hosts a Park Pop-Up event, 4:30-6 p.m. at Christa McAuliffe Park. Staff will welcome participants of all ages and abilities to join for games, crafts and socializing.
Sept. 22
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open every Friday and Saturday for open garden days, 9 a.m. to noon. Take a leisurely stroll through all 16 themed gardens. Docents are on site to assist with any gardening questions. Check the website before visiting at ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
The Fabulous Liars will perform at 5 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
Drew Butts, The Numinous and Phantom Spires will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7-11 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Ariel Jean Band will perform 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Casino Stage Bar at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville. For more information visit redhawkcasino.com.
Catherine Russell will perform at 7 p.m. at The Sofia in Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Sept. 23
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County hosts Greenhouse Gardening, 9 a.m. to noon at the El Dorado Hills CSD Teenz Center. Learn what kind of structures and materials work best for growing from seed and beyond, what accessories are a must for success and a hands-on demonstration of how to sow seeds.
The Placerville Arts Association hosts its 2023 Artists Open Studio Tour, Sept. 23 & 24. For map and complete details go to paastudiotour.com.
Scout BSA Troop 460’s annual rummage sale spectacular will be held at the Mother Lode Lions Hall parking lot 8 a.m. to dark Sept 23 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Call Sandra at (530) 295-3327 to donate items or more information.
Omo Ranch Road wineries unite to offer complimentary tastings, food pairings and discounts, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating wineries are Mirador, Lost Arrow, Mellowood, Golden Leaves and Kehret Vineyards. Order tickets at cellarpass.com.
Shadow Ranch Vineyard in Fair Play hosts Yoga in the Vines at 10 a.m. Join Lisa for a gentle and relaxing yoga class in the Shadow Ranch grove. Brunch and Shadow Ranch mimosas will be served after the class. To make reservations for yoga visit shadowranch.com/Events. Fair Play Market Days follows, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No reservations required.
Miraflores Winery, 2120 Four Springs Trail in the Pleasant Valley area, is serving its acclaimed Pairings Lunches on the Vineyard Terrace on Saturdays and Sundays with seatings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Pairings 2023 combines a chef’s creativity with the beautifully crafted Miraflores wines. Diners will be able to talk to the chef du jour about the wine and food experience. On Sept. 23 & 24 chef Liz Freehand is preparing a Mediterranean Afternoon menu. Call (530) 647-8505 or email info@mirafloreswinery.com to make a reservation.
The Fabulous Liars will perform at Poor Red’s in El Dorado, 4-7 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Placerville hosts Concert and Lobster on the River, 4-10 p.m. at Henningsen Lotus Park. Proceeds will benefit CASA, scholarships, and community projects and improvements. The event will include no-host food trucks, a no-host bar, music performed by The Breakers and The Cartunes, axe throwing, gold panning, cornhole, raffles and a silent auction. Tickets are on sale through Sept. 19. For more information visit placervillerotary.org.
Stone Planet will perform at 4 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
Hands4Hope – Youth Making A Difference hosts its Endless Summer Beach Party, 5-9 p.m. at Village Green Park in Serrano, El Dorado Hills. The adults-only Polynesian-themed evening includes a live band, a catered dinner, beverages, a short program, loads of beach party fun, and a robust selection of silent auction and raffles. For tickets and more information visit hands4hopeyouth.org/EndlessSummer.
Girls Night Out Flower Power takes over historical Main Street in Placerville, 5-9 p.m. Visitors will enjoy a far out fashion show, costume and hula hoop contests, outta sight live music, photo ops and more. Goodie bags for the event are available at Ambiance and Robinson’s Pharmacy.
Sierra Vista Winery in the Pleasant Valley area hosts Petty Jack Flash, 5:30-8 p.m. For more information call (530) 622-7221 or visit sierravistawinery.com.
Join Cantaré Chorale of the Sierra Foothills celebrating the beauty of nature with its upcoming fall concert series, Invisible Stars. Cantaré Chorale will perform a delightfully diverse set of works by composers from all over the world, including “Stars” by Eriks Esenvalds, “Blackbird” John Lennon & Paul McCartney, “Blue Moon” by Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart and more. Performances are scheduled in El Dorado Hills (Sept. 23), Placerville (Sept. 30) and Rescue (Oct. 7). Tickets for the three upcoming concerts are available online at cantarechorale.com, through Cantaré members or at the door.
The Joe Band will perform 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Casino Stage Bar at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville. For more information visit redhawkcasino.com.
Musician Ed Wilson will perform at Pete’s Restaurant in Folsom, 6-9 p.m.
Pasquale Esposito will perform at 7 p.m. at The Sofia in Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Damn Tall Buildings will perform at 8 p.m. at Sutter Creek Theatre in Sutter Creek. For tickets and more information call (916) 425-0077 or visit suttercreektheater.com.
Experience action and adventure at the 31st Folsom Renaissance Faire & International Jousting Tournament, Sept. 23-24 at Folsom City Lions Park. For tickets and more information visit bit.ly/42HgYaC.
California Stage in Sacramento presents A Reading of Rare Shakespeare, Sept. 23 & 24. For tickets and more information visit calstage.org.
Sept. 24
The Shingle Springs Community Center hosts an Artisan Faire, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors wanted. For more information call (530) 651-0747 or visit shinglespringscommunitycenter.org.
MIXUP Band will perform at 3 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
Sierra Symphony presents a pops concert at Smith Flat House in Placerville at 5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information visit sierrasymphony.org.
Marielle Kraft with Emma Klein will perform at 7 p.m. at The Sofia in Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Waipuna will perform at 7 p.m. at The Sofia in Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.
Now
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is now recruiting for the Sheriff’s Team of Active Retirees volunteers. The potential opportunities include but are not limited to patrol, clerical office work, community outreach, special events and more. They support various functions of law enforcement and the community. The next STAR Academy will be held Oct. 9-19. Requirements to be a STAR are to have no criminal history and a clean driving record. For more information contact the STAR office at (530) 621-7545 or email EDSOStars@edso.org.
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom presents “Cinderella” through Sept. 23. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit sutterstreettheatre.com.
Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom presents “On Golden Pond” through Sept. 24. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit sutterstreettheatre.com.
Capital Stage in Sacramento presents “Clyde’s” through Sept. 24. For tickets and more information visit capstage.org.
Imagination Theater on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville presents “Clue” through Sept. 30. For tickets and more information call (530) 663-6983 or visit itplacerville.org.
El Dorado County Certified Farmers Markets take place Wednesdays at Burke Junction on Coach Lane in Cameron Park, 8 a.m. to noon; Saturdays at Placerville Cinema on Placerville Drive, 8 a.m. to noon; and Sundays at El Dorado Hills Town Center, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information visit eldoradofarmersmarket.com.
The Placerville Main Street Farmers Market takes place Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to dusk, in the Mooney Lot on Main Street. This market specializes in local fruits and vegetables, sustainable agriculture and community.
