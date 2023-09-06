Stellar student
Congratulations to Oak Ridge High School student Beverly Charles, who recently won the Major La-Goge W. Graham Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is to honor Major La-Goge W. Graham and support graduating JROTC cadets or undergraduates in ROTC programs in the United States.
Sept. 6
Jonny Mojo will perform solo at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 6-9 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Grover Anderson & the Lampoliers will perform at Valhalla Tahoe’s Boathouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information visit valhallatahoe.showare.com.
Sept. 7
El Dorado Hills Town Center hosts the final Live on the Boulevard free concert featuring Uptown Funk. Set up begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit edhtowncenter.com.
The Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce hosts a mixer at Blissful Gardens Care, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 4120 Product Drive in Cameron Park.
UCCE Master Food Preservers of El Dorado County hosts On the (Dry) Spicy Herbal Trail, a free, in-person class, 6-7:30 p.m. at 311 Fair Lane in Placerville. For more information visit ucanr.edu/sites/mfp_of_cs/Classes_-_Events.
Category 5 – A benefit for Anthony Catalano of Little Hurricane takes place at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 7-10 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
El Dorado Musical Theatre’s High Voltage group presents Back to Broadway, 7 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom. For tickets and more information call (916) 608-6888 or visit harriscenter.net.
Sept. 8
The Georgetown Historical Aircraft event will be held Sept. 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. This is an opportunity for the public to view historical aircraft at the Georgetown Airport in Georgetown. Those who put on the display love aviation and they enjoy sharing their knowledge with visitors, especially the kids, and many will allow kids to have their photo taken with the planes or in the cockpits. It is necessary to get out of cars and walk the area to see the aircraft on display.
Sherwood Demonstration Garden is open every Friday and Saturday for open garden days, 9 a.m. to noon. Take a leisurely stroll through all 16 themed gardens. Docents are on site to assist with any gardening questions. Check the website before visiting at ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Triple Threat will perform at 5 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
Knuf will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 8-11 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Sept. 9
UCCE Master Gardeners of El Dorado County hosts Attracting Birds to Your Garden, 9 a.m. to noon at the Sherwood Demonstration Garden in Placerville. A $2 parking fee will be enforced.
Author Erin Dealey will sign and discuss her book “Christmas Ahoy,” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Face in a Book in El Dorado Hills Town Center. Enter the “Christmas Ahoy” Boat Contest. Make a small boat from materials you have around the house and bring it to Erin’s book signing. Boats will be judged on creativity, use of recycled materials, Christmas décor and more. Prizes will be awarded.
Elks Lodge No. 1712 and the Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce present a Chico’s Off The Rack Fashion Show & Luncheon, a fundraiser benefiting local foster children, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lodge, 3821 Quest Court in Shingle Springs. For tickets and more information contact Angela Honoroff at ahonoroff@sbcglobal.net or (916) 804-3013.
Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma comes alive 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experience what life was like during the California Gold Rush during Living History Day activities. Docents will have demonstrations set up to show the park visitors different hands-on demonstrations and crafts that people did during the California Gold Rush.
Miraflores Winery, 2120 Four Springs Trail in the Pleasant Valley area, is serving its acclaimed Pairings Lunches on the Vineyard Terrace on Saturdays and Sundays with seatings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Pairings 2023 combines a chef's creativity with the beautifully crafted Miraflores wines. Diners will be able to talk to the chef du jour about the wine and food experience. On Sept. 9 & 10 chef Carl Williams is preparing a By Way of the Border meal. Call (530) 647-8505 or email info@mirafloreswinery.com to make a reservation.
El Dorado High Classes of 1982 and 1983 are hosting a 40th reunion event at 5 p.m. Brian Dezzani and Mike Riley are coordinating for the Class of ’82. Kurt Raffetto, Robin Cleveland, Kathy Barnes Liguori, Tammy Danz, Dean Duncan and Dave Thomas are taking care of the Class of ’83. The event takes place at an outdoor venue in the Gold Hill area of Placerville. The evening includes food trucks, live music, a memorial to those classmates no longer with us and a great deal of reminiscing. Cost is only $25 per person, payable by check or Venmo. More information and how to pay is available via email at EDHS.82.83@gmail.com or on Facebook at EDHS 82/83 Reunion.
Sierra Vista Winery in the Pleasant Valley area hosts a Sip & Stroll with the winemaker, noon to 5:30 p.m. For more information call (530) 622-7221 or visit sierravistawinery.com.
The Gold Hill Country Music Festival takes place 2-10 p.m. at Saureel Vineyard in Placerville. For tickets and more information visit kiltandcork.com.
The El Dorado Hills Brewfest takes place 3-7 p.m. at Village Green at Serrano. Enjoy tastings from 40+ craft breweries, cideries, wineries and more. For tickets and more information visit eldoradohillsbrewfest.org.
West Coast Performing Arts presents The Wonder of Elvis starring Greg Miller, 3 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom. For tickets and more information call (916) 608-6888 or visit harriscenter.net.
Late for Dinner will perform at 4 p.m. at HWY 50 Brewery in Camino. For more information visit hwy50brewery.com/live-music.
Enjoy live music and good food for a great cause benefitting American River Conservancy's Resilience Reserve. In partnership with Marco's Cafe, ARC hosts a series of outdoor concerts featuring local bands at the quaint farmhouse of Wakamatsu Farm in Placerville. The gate opens at 5:30 for the show featuring Nipper Brothers. Find more information and purchase tickets at bit.ly/Concerts4CauseARC.
Smokey The Groove will perform at The Green Room Social Club in downtown Placerville, 8-11 p.m. For tickets and more information visit clubgreenroom.com.
Watercolor Artists of Sacramento Horizons presents the Go With The Flow closing reception and awards at the Sacramento Fine Arts Center in Carmichael, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Boys of Summer – an Eagles tribute will perform at 7 p.m. at Sutter Creek Theatre in Sutter Creek. For tickets and more information call (916) 425-0077 or visit suttercreektheater.com.
Historic Knight Foundry in Sutter Creek invites everyone to visit on this month’s Second Saturday Tour Day. Meet and talk with expert docents as they fire up the antique blacksmithing forge, demonstrate the magnificent and still-intact machinery and pour hot metal to create pieces through the ancient art of sand casting. For more information email info@knightfoundry.com or call (209) 560-6160.
The Holo Holo California Music Festival comes to Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Sept. 9 & 10. For tickets and more information visit holoholocali.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.