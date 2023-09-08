Sept. 8

The Georgetown Historical Aircraft event will be held Sept. 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. This is an opportunity for the public to view historical aircraft at the Georgetown Airport in Georgetown. Those who put on the display love aviation and they enjoy sharing their knowledge with visitors, especially the kids, and many will allow kids to have their photo taken with the planes or in the cockpits. It is necessary to get out of cars and walk the area to see the aircraft on display.

