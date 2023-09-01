Young Composers

By enrolling in the Composer Project, participants embark on a journey of self-discovery and artistic growth, setting the stage for a lifelong appreciation of music and composition. ValleVisions Photography

GRASS VALLEY — InConcert Sierra is excited to announce the application period is open for its exceptional music composition program, the Composers Project, designed to nurture the musical talents of young musicians.

Led by the award-winning instructor and composer, Mark Vance, this nine-month program for youth ages 12-21 includes both private lessons and group classes that provide in-depth instruction. This unique Nevada County gem is created for those who aspire to learn about music composition and is truly a chance of a lifetime. 

