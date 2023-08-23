All youth between the ages of 5 to 18 years are welcome to join 4-H.
Sponsored by the University of California and the County of El Dorado, the 4-H Youth Development Program offers limitless opportunities for young people to try new things, make friends and have fun. Community clubs can be found in Camino, Coloma, Latrobe, Placerville, Pleasant Valley, Rescue, Shingle Springs and Somerset. Each club offers a unique variety of projects ranging from animal science, Legos and public speaking to cooking, leadership, gardening, fashion and more. Nearly 500 youth and more than 60 adult volunteers are involved in the El Dorado County 4-H program.
4-H isn’t just animals … so come find your spark.
More than 6 million youth across the country are impacting their communities and stepping up to the challenges of a complex and changing world, making 4-H the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization. Research has proven participation in 4-H has a significant positive impact on young people. Recent findings from the Tufts University 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development indicate, when compared to their peers, young people in 4-H are:
Nearly four times more likely to contribute to their communities,
Two times more likely to get better grades in school and
Nearly Two times more likely to pursue a career in science, technology or engineering
In addition to online open enrollment, El Dorado County 4-H will host an in-person enrollment event, 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the UCCE Office in Placerville located at 311 Fair Lane. To learn more about 4-H as well as how to enroll as a youth member or adult volunteer visit ucanr.edu/edc4h, call the El Dorado County 4-H Office at (530) 621-5503 or email eldorado4h@ucanr.edu.
