4-H

4-H is more than animals. Youth members have opportunities to learn about public speaking, fashion, gardening and more. Visit ucanr.edu/edc4h for more details. Courtesy photo

All youth between the ages of 5 to 18 years are welcome to join 4-H.

Sponsored by the University of California and the County of El Dorado, the 4-H Youth Development Program offers limitless opportunities for young people to try new things, make friends and have fun. Community clubs can be found in Camino, Coloma, Latrobe, Placerville, Pleasant Valley, Rescue, Shingle Springs and Somerset. Each club offers a unique variety of projects ranging from animal science, Legos and public speaking to cooking, leadership, gardening, fashion and more. Nearly 500 youth and more than 60 adult volunteers are involved in the El Dorado County 4-H program.

