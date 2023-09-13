Dana Schmalz, resource and referral specialist for Catalyst Community, left, and Jaclyn Raya, Community Hubs navigator, are looking for more diapers tp share with families in the community. Courtesy photo
Catalyst Community and the El Dorado County Community Hubs kicks off its annual Diaper Drive Sept. 18-24 in recognition of National Diaper Need Awareness Week.
Many El Dorado County families struggle to afford basic diapering needs for their children on top of trying to recover from the hardships COVID and natural disasters put on families. Inflation has also made it even harder for families to thrive and stay afloat. The average price for a package of disposable diapers in 2019 was $16.54 according to NIQ data on U.S. sales of disposable diapers. Now the average price has jumped to $21.90.
“Diaper need,” or an insufficient supply of diapers to keep children clean and dry effectsone in three parents in the U.S. A baby needs 10-12 diapers a day, costing $150 to $250 a month. This is an expense addition that some families struggle to afford, causing emotional stress and additional hardships for many families. To help fill this need, Catalyst Community created a diaper bank in 2014 to support these families in El Dorado County.
A family’s access to a reliable supply of clean diapers results in:
Healthy communities — Preventing outbreaks of communicable diseases.
Healthy and happy babies — Babies with clean diapers are less likely to suffer painful rashes and illness.
Promotes working parents — Working parents are required to supply clean diapers to attend most childcare programs. Diapers help with a stable workforce.
Donations of diapers can be dropped off at any Starbucks store in El Dorado County, Face in A Book in El Dorado Hills, El Dorado County Library locations (El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Placerville and South Lake Tahoe) or at Catalyst Community. Monetary donations can be made on the Catalyst Community website atcatalystfamily.kindful.comor can be sent to: Catalyst Community, 3161 Cameron Park Drive, Suite 101, Cameron Park, CA 95682
Contact Catalyst Community for more information or assistance at (530) 676-0707.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.