Zachary Kinkade, left. and Patrick Kinkade, nephew and brother, respectively, of Thomas Kinkade, will make an appearance at the Thomas Kinkade Hometown Gallery in Placerville Labor Day weekend. Courtesy photo
Thomas Kinkade Hometown Gallery in Placerville hosts a select group of Kinkade Originals at its annual Kinkade Generations event, Sept. 2 & 3. Visit the hometown that helped launch the renowned career of American artist and hometown hero Thomas Kinkade.
This celebration includes a rare look and opportunity to purchase an original of Thomas Kinkade. Titles include “Autumn Lane,” “Sunset on Riverbend Farm,” “Paris, Eiffel Tower,” “Lamplight Inn,” “Olde Porterfield Tea Room,” “Half Dome, Yosemite,” “View Near Sentinel Dome,” “Sunday at Apple Hill” and more. The gallery will also feature one-of-a-kind originals by artist Zachary Kinkade, Thom’s nephew, and offer a first glimpse of Zac’s newest release, “From Sea to Shining Sea,” a panoramic view of the United States.
Thomas Kinkade put his entire savings into the painting of his first lithographs. He was inspired not by fame and fortune, but by the simple act of painting straight from his heart, putting on canvas the natural wonders and images that moved him most. It was this dedication and singular-minded focus on the ultimate goal of “sharing the light.” This simple boy with a brush from the small town of Placerville became the most-collected living artist of his time.
Guests will also meet Patrick Kinkade, Thom’s brother, and can sign up to have Pat add depth and dimension to a limited edition through master highlighting techniques. Zachary will sketch personalized images for art. And, they may even share some stories about the paintings and inspiration behind Thom’s work.
Generations and Master Highlighting events at the Thomas Kinkade Hometown Gallery, 437 Main St. in Placerville.
Space is limited for scheduled times with Patrick and Zac at these events. RSVP by Aug. 15:
In this tradition of master artists passing on their experiences, Thomas Kinkade loved to share his passion of art with a cadre of artists and to train them in his creative process. Thom had great excitement to exchange ideas about art with his atelier and actively trained and recruited this talented group. This collaborative environment allowed Thom to teach his methods with other artists and impart to them the techniques, concepts and vision that he was so well known and loved for.
The Thomas Kinkade Studio continues in the path that Thom himself started and developed. Thomas Kinkade Studio Artists paint in the true Thomas Kinkade style with great attention to detail, a love of light and an overwhelming appreciation of the way a picture can tell a beautiful story. Carrying on the model Thom himself had been driven to develop, Thomas Kinkade Studios carries on the Kinkadian tradition to create art that will stand the test of time and be treasured for the ages. For more information visitThomasKinkadeCA.com.
