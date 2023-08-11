Kinkade relatives

Zachary Kinkade, left. and Patrick Kinkade, nephew and brother, respectively, of Thomas Kinkade, will make an appearance at the Thomas Kinkade Hometown Gallery in Placerville Labor Day weekend. Courtesy photo

Thomas Kinkade Hometown Gallery in Placerville hosts a select group of Kinkade Originals at its annual Kinkade Generations event, Sept. 2 & 3. Visit the hometown that helped launch the renowned career of American artist and hometown hero Thomas Kinkade. 

This celebration includes a rare look and opportunity to purchase an original of Thomas Kinkade. Titles include “Autumn Lane,” “Sunset on Riverbend Farm,” “Paris, Eiffel Tower,” “Lamplight Inn,” “Olde Porterfield Tea Room,” “Half Dome, Yosemite,” “View Near Sentinel Dome,” “Sunday at Apple Hill” and more. The gallery will also feature one-of-a-kind originals by artist Zachary Kinkade, Thom’s nephew, and offer a first glimpse of Zac’s newest release, “From Sea to Shining Sea,” a panoramic view of the United States.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.