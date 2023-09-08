Kilt & Cork is excited to announce the Gold Hill Country Music Festival returns Sept. 9.
The lineup for this second annual festival features all local musicians, showcasing some of the top country artists in the Sacramento/Sierra foothills region.
“This year we decided to stay local when we chose our bands” explained Russ Reyes of Kilt & Cork. “We want to showcase this homegrown sound and truly give people country music performed in the actual country!”
Reyes is referring to the Saureel Vineyards venue, which is not only beautiful, picturesque vineyards, but also a working horse ranch complete with stables, a massive indoor arena and multiple corrals sprinkled around the property. This is where country music was born.
Headlining the event is The Cripple Creek Band, an act with a unique sound that tastefully combines country, Americana and southern rock music.
Influenced by artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Waylon Jennings, Alabama, Eagles, Hank Williams Jr., John Mellancamp, Travis Tritt, Eric Church, Merle Haggard, Blackberry Smoke, Chirs Stapleton, Tom Petty and The Band, The Cripple Creek Band creates its own southern roots style of music that leaves audiences wanting more.
Since 2012 The Cripple Creek Band has been playing all over the West Coast, opening for and performing with with Toby Keith, Whiskey Myers, Bret Michaels, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, Neal McCoy, Drake White, The Cadillac Three, Eli Young Band, Colt Ford, Dustin Lynch, The Outlaws, Buckcherry, Love & Theft, William Michael Morgan, David Nail, Tyler Farr and many more.
Also performing at Saturday's festival is MoonShine Crazy, a pop country rock band based out of Sacramento. The group released its original patriotic hit, "The American Way," on July 4, 2020 which is available now on Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Google Play and iHeart Radio. MoonShine Crazy's upcoming EP is on the way soon, showcasing new hits "Unbroken," "Perfectly Imperfect" and more.
MoonShine Crazy has shared the stage with legendary country music supergroup Lonestar, Nashville recording artists Craig Campbell, American Young, Jackson Michelson, Levon and James Wesley and NBC's "The Voice" celebrity contestants Shane Q and Jaclyn Lovey.
Ariel Jean Band is a fresh-off-the-charts, rockin' American country band from NorCal that local radio and television stations are raving about. After the band’s performance on the "Good Day Sacramento" morning television show, anchor Cody Stark named the group "the best band ever on the show." The group has also appeared on Fox 40 News promoting its concert series “mama knock you out” and performing original music live on television.
The band is famous for its original unique sound of the sister trio Ariel Jean, Amber Joy and Aubrey Anne, who sing three-part harmony to their original songs, written by singer/song writer/guitarist Ariel Jean, and cover songs. The band has opened for and shared the stage with The Eli Young Band, Cadillac 3, Eric Paslay, William Michael Morgan, John King, Sam Hunt, Ernest, Midland, Parmalee, Little Big Town, Tim Mcgraw, Kip Moore and more.
Identical twins Lee and Luis Hurtado make up Amador Sons — homegrown artists in every sense.
After developing their musical talents as members of the Ione Junior High School band, the Hurtado twins expanded their range by composing and performing music with a diverse selection of musicians, including stints in rock and cover bands. Crossing the genre divide repeatedly, Lee and Luis now exclusively perform original music, which draws on their diverse musical experiences and history. Amador Sons has played all over the United States, including Nashville and New York City.
The Gold Hill Country Music Festival runs 2-10 p.m. at Saureel Vineyards, 1140 Cold Spring Road in Placerville. For tickets and more information visit kiltandcork.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.