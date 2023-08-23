GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents Graham Farrow & Friends in the Marisa Funk Theater Aug. 25.
Graham Farrow Knibb brings his Americana, country-rock sound to The Center stage, coupling great musicians and greater friends. Joined by fellow songwriters Aaron Ross and Blake Severn, this will be a spin on the songwriter showcase. As well as playing solo and with each other, all three songwriters at one time or another will be joined by a stellar backing band of Zach Peach, Barry Anderson and Hunter Jones playing various instruments throughout the evening.
For five years Knibb has honed his songwriting and showmanship with the assistance of the family-style band, Farrow and the Peach Leaves, which has toured the span of the West Coast and has been fortunate enough to play in front of crowds at Offbeat Fest, Freakout Fest and California Worldfest, sharing bills along the way with the likes of Margo Cilker, Bart Budwig and Howlin’ Rain. These days Knibb attempts a lighter approach with fewer moving parts. His solo departure marks a turn toward a richer, more introspective songwriting style (think: somewhere between John Prine and Charlie Parr). Expect an EP from Dream Cabin Sounds in fall 2023.
Ross has been writing and recording music in the Sierra foothills of Northern California for more than 20 years. His songs fuse elements of classic American folk, blues and rock-n-roll with an appetite for eclecticism and a dose of absurdist glee to create a sound that is at once spectrally familiar and relentlessly innovative, both rooted in tradition and bracingly original.
Severn has been writing and performing music in Nevada County for over a decade. He has remained mostly genre-less, but seemingly has his roots simultaneously tapped into country, punk and psychedelic guitar romps. Severn has seemingly perfected simple, ear-worm melodies and lyrics that prop up a perfect launch pad for his soaring guitar work. In more recent years he has formed a band with Barry Anderson called No Healer, which is set to release a full-length album later in the year.
Anderson plays many instruments and Aug. 25 will be no different. From bass, tele, pedal steel and baritone guitars, Anderson brings his grit and expertise to this outfit. He will be the busiest bee by far.
Jones has been a multi-instrumentalist starting with Farrow and the Peach Leaves back in 2018. He began with keyboards and introduced lap steel, but eventually settled on keys and pedal steel by 2022.
Peach plays drums. He's played with This is Radiation, El Dorado, Ghost Pines, Pinnacles, The Beautiful Dudes, Farrow and the Peach Leaves, Aaron Ross and Oh, Lonesome Ana to name a few. Maybe he will try a little mandolin, but it sure is hard to get him to drop his sticks.
This show will have it all; drums, bass, guitars, keys, pedal steel and even a special guest or two. All three songwriters are pulling material from past and present. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the Graham Farrow & Friends show begins at 8 p.m. at The Center for the Arts, 314 West Main St. in Grass Valley. For tickets and more information visit thecenterforthearts.orgor call (530) 274-8384.
