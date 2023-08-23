Graham Farrow

Graham Farrow Knibb brings his Americana, country-rock sound to The Center stage. He will be joined by fellow songwriters Aaron Ross and Blake Severn at the Aug. 25 concert. Courtesy graphic

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents Graham Farrow & Friends in the Marisa Funk Theater Aug. 25. 

Graham Farrow Knibb brings his Americana, country-rock sound to The Center stage, coupling great musicians and greater friends. Joined by fellow songwriters Aaron Ross and Blake Severn, this will be a spin on the songwriter showcase. As well as playing solo and with each other, all three songwriters at one time or another will be joined by a stellar backing band of Zach Peach, Barry Anderson and Hunter Jones playing various instruments throughout the evening. 

