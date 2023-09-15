GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents Marya Stark’s "Weightless" album release concert with opener Balladir in the Marisa Funk Theater Sept. 16.
Witness a collection of Stark's celebrated music, including her anthems of womb healing and her unique blend of folk melodies that weave tales of soul retrieval, eros, power and strength. The interactive, multi-media experience will showcase a spectacle of theatrical creativity featuring artist Toni Mikulka-Chang and friends creating an otherworldly ambiance that complements the night's enchanting atmosphere.
Stark is a vocalist, composer, performer and multi-instrumentalist. She is a discoverer of archetypes, a storyteller, a bard and a muse. As a multi-media enchantress, she creates the way she breathes — without choice or hesitation. She is a carrier of myth, mystery and medicine songs with which she embarks to create a ceremony of the human experience, taking her audience on lucid journeys through the caverns of the soul.
An Arizona native, Stark first found her voice in the high desert, studying at the Arizona School For The Arts before entering Chapman Music Conservatory. While following the thread of classical vocal training, Stark’s love of mysticism, psyche and sound healing led her to become a music therapist. This training catalyzed her into a period of prolific songwriting, documenting her own coming of age and exploration of the mythopoetic universe. After graduating, Stark spent the next decade dedicated to community enrichment and empowerment through music, working with at-risk youth, addiction recovery, mental health, hospice care and special needs communities. During this time, Stark continued her studies in medical qigong therapy, relationship health, meditation and womb wisdom as she worked toward independently producing and releasing her first albums.
"Keep the Light On" is the first single from Stark's new album, which was recorded in 2020-21 when the world was quieter and the COVID lockdowns were still in effect in many places around the world. The goal for this album was to create a less-produced sound closer to a folk music style. "Keep the Light On" features cello accompaniment by Grammy Award winner Barry Phillips, along with acoustic guitar, light percussion and other instrumentation. The song is beautifully melodic and soothing as it gently uplifts. Stark's voice is warm and earthy as she expresses the poetic lyrics, sometimes with layered vocals.
Her earlier release, "Sapphire," has seen airplay from NPR and was picked as one of the Top 25 Featured Artists for October on Echos. This concept album, in collaboration with Joshua Penman of Akara, has been described as “one of the most inspiring performances."
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. at The Center for the Arts, 314 West Main St. in Grass Valley. For tickets and more information visit thecenterforthearts.org or call (530) 274-8384.
