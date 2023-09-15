Mayra Stark

Marya Stark will perform music from her new album, "Weightless,” at The Center for the Arts. Courtesy photo

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents Marya Stark’s "Weightless" album release concert with opener Balladir in the Marisa Funk Theater Sept. 16.

Witness a collection of Stark's celebrated music, including her anthems of womb healing and her unique blend of folk melodies that weave tales of soul retrieval, eros, power and strength. The interactive, multi-media experience will showcase a spectacle of theatrical creativity featuring artist Toni Mikulka-Chang and friends creating an otherworldly ambiance that complements the night's enchanting atmosphere.

