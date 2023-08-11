SACRAMENTO — The expansive and re-energized monthly Second Saturday activations led by the Midtown Association are really heating up and kicking into high gear, with the next happening on Aug. 12. Designed to showcase Midtown’s thriving arts and culture scene, Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday presented by the Midtown Association, SKK Developments, Turton Commercial, Visit Sacramento and the city of Sacramento continue monthly through Oct. 14.
Second Saturday in Midtown is highlighted by unique day and evening experiences that include pop-up art installations and art markets, live music, dance and entertainment, family-friendly activities, gallery tours, culinary artistry along with food and drink specials at nearby bars and restaurants, overnight hotel stays and much more.
“In August, we’re especially thrilled to offer Muir Park as yet another dynamic Midtown Second Saturday destination in celebration of our area’s diverse arts, culture and sense of community,” said Emily Baime Michaels, executive director of the Midtown Association. “We are very excited and appreciative that the community has responded so wonderfully to our enhanced Second Saturday programming as we continue to serve as the catalyst to elevate this important monthly celebration.”
Monthly Second Saturday activations start early in the day at the Midtown Farmers Market and continue well into the evening hours. A diverse and eclectic variety of energized activities will span Midtown each Second Saturday with dedicated activations at Fremont Park, 1515 Q St., the Midtown Central and Midtown Sutter restaurant districts, along 16th Street from C through P streets, and at select multifamily residences — 17 Central Apartments, 1801 L Apartments, 16 Powerhouse Apartments, The Press at Midtown Quarters Apartments, 19 J Midtown Apartments and The Mansion Apartments.
A sampling of Midtown’s Second Saturday activations on Aug. 12 includes the following:
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Midtown Farmers Market special activities presented by Five Star Bank include a celebration of National Farmers Market Week with a Stone Fruit Show Down competition, artistry in action with vendor Olive from Owlhaired Designs creating an original wood burned floral art piece, and the always popular beer and wine garden, 20th between J and Capitol. Plus, free yoga will be available from Yoga Moves Us at Fremont Park from 9-10 a.m., all ages and levels welcome.
- Noon to 4 p.m. — Fun and surprising family-friendly interactive arts performances will be happening at Fremont Park and Muir Park (first-time Second Saturday location).
- At Fremont Park, 16th & P, the community will find glitter tattoos, face painting, giant bubbles and family-friendly live music with Brian Rose, hosted by Capitol Area Development Authority (CADA). Also, an Instrument Petting Zoo hosted by Bigger than Us Arts plus Santacos Mexican Food Truck will be on-site at the popular Midtown park.
- At Muir Park, 1515 C St., Second Saturday attendees will experience a celebration of arts and culture and are encouraged to stop by for delicious food, stage performances of cultural dance and song, plus free dance classes and youth engagement activities. As highlights, Dance On the Edge will be offering free salsa and bachata lessons from 1-2 p.m. and Carlos Kandia, a popular Latin singer, will be performing from 2-4 p.m. Muir Park activations are proudly sponsored by Blue Diamond Growers.
- 4-8 p.m. — Second Saturday really kicks into gear in the early evening with lively activations and entertainment throughout the district.
- At 20th & K, Second Saturday adventurers will find an art market with spectacular artistic performances including dance performances, live painting, live music and DJs and bubble shows sponsored by Heller Pacific & Fulcrum Properties.
- At 24th & K, attendees can sit back and enjoy open-air concerts by DJ NADZ and DJ BIMES from 6-8 p.m. Plus, family-friendly activities will be available including an art market from Kulture and The Hunny Club, art experiences and photo booth opportunities sponsored by Thomas Roth.
- Even more entertaining live music performed by talented musicians from Bigger Than Us Arts will be playing music from a variety of genres that can be found at key outdoor locations throughout Midtown Sutter and at various stops along 16th
Street, including:
- J Street between Centro and Barwest, the Hyatt House patio on K Street, at Café Bernardo on Capitol Avenue and on N Street near Paragary’s or Ink Eats & Drinks. Midtown Sutter activations are hosted by Stonebridge Properties.
- In addition, more strolling musicians will be performing along 16th Street on or adjacent to outdoor patios at Public House or The Grand on L Street, at La Capital on N Street, at Frog & Slim on O Street, at the Elliott Building on J Street and at Magpie on P Street. 16th Street live music activations are hosted by Blue Diamond and Downtown Sacramento Partnership.
- Various “Live Midtown” properties and living spaces will offer Second Saturday activations each month highlighted by art installations and experiences, live musicians, popular DJs and more. Locations include 17 Central Apartments, 1026 17th St.; 1801 L Apartments, 1123 18th St.; 16 Powerhouse Apartments, 1606 P St.; The Press at Midtown Quarters Apartments, 1714 21st St.; 19 J Midtown Apartments, 1827 J St.; and The Mansion Apartments, 1517 H St.
- 10 p.m. and later — Nine pre-approved e-permit holders will host Second Saturday After Parties inside bars and venues with enhanced art experiences such as live performances, comedy and dance. Second Saturday After Party locations include Barwest, Der Biergarten, Faces Nightclub, Flamingo House, Golden Bear, Harlow’s, LowBrau, Mango’s and The Cabin.
- All afternoon & evening (timing and locations vary) — Food and drink specials along with culinary artistry in action are available at Midtown bars and restaurants.
Sweet & sensational art experiences on Second Saturday in August
A key component of Second Saturday is the local art galleries, theaters and creatives that collaborate each month to host special activations such as art exhibits or openings, artist “meet and greet” opportunities, live music and entertainment, artistry in motion and much more.
A sampling of Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday offerings presented by Midtown art galleries, theaters and local creatives on Aug. 12 includes the following:
- Archival Gallery, 3223 Folsom Blvd. — Celebrate the gallery's upcoming 40th anniversary (since 1983) with a special “Top 40” exhibition where guests can explore art featuring 40 artists, live music, refreshments, artist “meet and greets” and swag.
- The Art Studios, 1717 I St. — From 4-9 p.m., enjoy the public exhibition "Sweet on the Eye," an art show highlighting the tasty flavors of Gunther's ice cream — not on a cone, but in a painting. Kevin White painted every flavor Gunther's ice cream has ever offered.
- b. sakata garo, 923 20th St. — Enjoy a reception for artist Kathy Aoki from 5-7 p.m. that features a faux museum installation of prints, both traditional and digital paintings and sculpture.
- Broadway Sacramento, 1419 H St. at UC Davis Pavilion — Broadway Sacramento is presenting two live theater performances of “Ragtime” at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
- B Street Theatre, 2200 Capitol — Playing “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a modern classic that will have audiences rolling with laughter.
- Capital Stage, 2215 J St. — Enjoy the wine and bar patio from noon to 6 p.m. along with several photos from its productions over the years in the pop-up art gallery.
- Elliott Fouts Gallery, 1831 P St. — Find a stylish, contemporary gallery dedicated to original landscape and still life paintings open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sacramento Comedy Spot, 1050 20th St. — Presenting “Squad Patrol” starting at 7:30 p.m., which is a live, main-stage sketch comedy show (similar to Saturday Night Live and Key and Peele).
- SEED Ceramic Studio, 1017 25th St. — From 6-9 p.m., find an interactive community art event making impressions in clay that is both family and pet friendly.
- Self Designs Art Gallery, 1117 18th St. — Presenting its monthly courtyard concert featuring local musicians, poets and singers from 6-8 p.m. with a performing list that includes AJ Kelley and KC Shane.
- Topstitch Production,1717 19th St. — Join Topstitch studio every Second Saturday for its Sip + Sew Workshop. The four-hour workshop is an introduction to sewing that will teaches the basics of sewing garments. Small bites and a variety of wines and beverages will be provided for guests to enjoy. Tickets and reservations are needed.
- United Methodist Church, 1017 J St. — Find local artists showing their work, including oils, pastels, pencil, acrylic, ceramics, plants, jewelry and photography plus enjoy complimentary refreshments at this free event.
- Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, 2015 J St, Suite 101 — With new photo exhibits available monthly, check out David Golberg's “Truth,” Paul Rider's “Forever” and Diana Proctor's “Intuitive Portraits” in August and on Second Saturday from 4-7 p.m.
For more information about Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday details that are continuously updated visit midtownsecondsaturday.com, plus a helpful and user-friendly Second Saturday FAQ is available at exploremidtown.org/second-saturday-faq.
