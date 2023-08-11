Second Saturday

Courtesy photo

Art will be on display at many venues during Second Saturday in Midtown Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO — The expansive and re-energized monthly Second Saturday activations led by the Midtown Association are really heating up and kicking into high gear, with the next happening on Aug. 12. Designed to showcase Midtown’s thriving arts and culture scene, Sutter Health’s Midtown Second Saturday presented by the Midtown Association, SKK Developments, Turton Commercial, Visit Sacramento and the city of Sacramento continue monthly through Oct. 14.

Second Saturday in Midtown is highlighted by unique day and evening experiences that include pop-up art installations and art markets, live music, dance and entertainment, family-friendly activities, gallery tours, culinary artistry along with food and drink specials at nearby bars and restaurants, overnight hotel stays and much more.  

