A sail set on a mast a notch above the rest, moonrakers pushed possibilities for speed-seeking clipper ship sailors in the trade wars of the 1800s and the brewery of the same name that just landed in Cameron Park is also making its push — in the ever-burgeoning craft beer scene.

Moonraker Brewing Company’s first brewhouse opened in Auburn in April 2016 with Northern California beer connoisseurs quickly creating a buzz for a brewery serving a style of beer relatively unavailable in the region at the time — the New England IPA. Also known as a hazy or juicy IPA, hops are added later in the brewing process, which brings out the floral and fruity aromas of the hops as opposed to the bitterness characteristic of a West Coast IPA. Rolled oats and flaked wheat give a hazy IPA its characteristic opaque appearance and full body.

Tom Cumpston
Tom Cumpston

So grateful that the owners chose El Dorado County for their latest venture! Go check it out-you will be impressed.

