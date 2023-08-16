Upper Room Dining Hall volunteer Kathy Patterson gets ready to deliver delicious food during a recent Taco Tuesday. Those who want to help the Upper Room in its mission to feed the hungry are invited to a fundraiser Sept. 8. Courtesy photo
The Upper Room Dining Hall in Placerville invites the community to its More Than Just a Meal event. Tickets are now on sale for the Sept. 8 fundraiser at Rucksack Cellars.
For 21 years the Upper Room has been delivering much more than a healthy, home-cooked meal to those in need in our community — every day. Over the years it has expanded to offer wound and personal care, pet care, legal services, free laundry and navigation services.
“I thoroughly believe in the power of community. At the Upper Room we use that power to create transformative change,” said Jennifer Mouzis, Upper Room board chair.
“This event will be a celebration of compassion and unity with those who have already had a profound impact on those we serve and the new friends who join us in the celebration — bound by the joy of building a stronger, compassionate community one meal at a time,” she continued. “I hope you’ll join us.”
For the first time since the pandemic, this event will gather and celebrate those who have supported and grown the Upper Room into what it is today and introduce others to what has motivated the actions of compassion and kindness for so many since 2002. Attendees will enjoy tasty samples of Upper Room menu highlights given a gourmet twist by their own chefs expertly paired with samples of Rucksack Cellars’ wines. Adding to the laid-back atmosphere will be the musical sounds of The Band CLiC.
A silent auction featuring unique experiential items and activities donated by volunteers, as well as the sale of the Upper Room Dining Hall’s first ever cookbook which includes the delicious recipes of the talented volunteer chefs, servers and volunteers, many that have been featured in the hall’s rotating menus throughout the years, will round out the evening’s offerings.
The funds raised from this event will support the Upper Room’s ever expanding service offerings, strategic vision and critical projects like the purchase of a mobile food truck to reach even more people in the community.
More Than Just a Meal takes place 5:30-8 p.m. at the beautiful Rucksack Cellars, 3030 Carson Road in Placerville. For tickets and more information visit upperroomdininghall.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.