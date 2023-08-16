Upper Room

Upper Room Dining Hall volunteer Kathy Patterson gets ready to deliver delicious food during a recent Taco Tuesday. Those who want to help the Upper Room in its mission to feed the hungry are invited to a fundraiser Sept. 8. Courtesy photo

The Upper Room Dining Hall in Placerville invites the community to its More Than Just a Meal event. Tickets are now on sale for the Sept. 8 fundraiser at Rucksack Cellars. 

For 21 years the Upper Room has been delivering much more than a healthy, home-cooked meal to those in need in our community — every day.  Over the years it has expanded to offer wound and personal care, pet care, legal services, free laundry and navigation services. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.