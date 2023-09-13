Vince Herman

Vince Herman and his band bring new country sound to The Center for the Arts this Friday. Courtesy photo

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents Vince Herman Band in the Marisa Funk Theater Sept. 15. 

Vince Herman is out to have some fun! After starting the band Leftover Salmon 33 years ago, Herman has released an album of his own and is hitting the road to play a batch of songs developed in his new Nashville home. It's a bit of a departure from the salmon sound as he digs into his idea of what country music is. There are some bluegrass and Cajun influences and honky tonk ballads all piled atop great players taking the tunes for a ride.

