GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts presents Vince Herman Band in the Marisa Funk Theater Sept. 15.
Vince Herman is out to have some fun! After starting the band Leftover Salmon 33 years ago, Herman has released an album of his own and is hitting the road to play a batch of songs developed in his new Nashville home. It's a bit of a departure from the salmon sound as he digs into his idea of what country music is. There are some bluegrass and Cajun influences and honky tonk ballads all piled atop great players taking the tunes for a ride.
When the pandemic swept across America in 2020, Herman bought an RV and hit the road. “And by the time I hit Nashville, I didn’t leave for a month because there were so many good, creative things going on here,” Herman tells Rolling Stone. “I got a publishing deal and I started co-writing for the first time in my life. It just brought a lot out of me, it was inspiring.”
That renewed spark of creative fire has molded itself into "Enjoy the Ride," Herman’s debut country album.
“It is a fabulous recording filled with original songs that reflects Herman’s time in the music business, showcasing many of the diverse genres he has dipped his hat into while staying true to his roots music heart.” — Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine
Herman began playing guitar as a child and discovered David Bromberg & his Big Band while in ninth grade. He played his first professional gigs in the 11th grade with local band Eddie and the Night Riders. After college, Herman moved to Colorado and met future bandmate Drew Emmitt his first night in town; the two would form Leftover Salmon a few years later when they combined Emmitt’s newgrass-inspired Left Hand String Band and Herman’s Cajun-jugband Salmon Heads in 1989. Over the next 16 years, Leftover Salmon toured extensively, was part of the jamband scene and played on a number of the influential H.O.R.D.E festivals. During the band’s hiatus in 2005, Herman formed Great American Taxi, which released the debut album, "Streets of Gold," in 2007. Great American Taxi toured extensively and would release two more albums, 2009's "Reckless Habits" and 2011's "Paradise Lost." Herman played with Great American Taxi until 2013 when Leftover Salmon returned full-time.
In 2019 he formed the super-group High Hawks with keyboardist Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans, Great American Taxi), guitarist Adam Greuel (Horseshoes & Handgrenades), bassist Brian Adams (Great American Taxi), drummer Will Trask (Great American Taxi) and fiddler Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth). The band released its self-titled debut in 2021.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. at The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater, 314 West Main St. in Grass Valley thecenterforthearts.orgor call (530) 274-8384.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.