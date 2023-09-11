Avery Reininger spins her big brother Austin on the adaptive merry go round at Jackson Elementary’s new all-abilities playground, which celebrated its grand opening Sept. 6. Mountain Democrat photo by Noel Stack
With tears in her eyes and a catch in her voice, Jackson Elementary School Principal Michele Williamson stood in front of students, parents and community leaders Wednesday morning and called the school’s brand-new all-abilities playground a “beautiful project.”
Moments later student Austin Reininger, with help from his mom Holly, cut the purple ribbon and officially opened the El Dorado Hills playground, which quickly filled with giggling and excited children. Austin, who liveswith an extremely rare disease that has limited his mobility with no known cure,and other kids in their wheelchairs easily rolled down to the play area where Austin’s sister Avery, 5, happily took her 8-year-old brother for a spin on the adaptive merry go round.
“This is awesome,” proud dad Adam Reininger said. “It has been a long time coming.”
The playground project, launched about a year ago, includes adaptive swings, slides and play structures that allow all children to play together, regardless of ability. Behind the playground is the school motto — Better Together — which could not be more fitting as the construction was championed by Williamson with the collaboration of Jackson’s Parent-Teacher Organization, Rescue Union School District, El Dorado County Office of Education, El Dorado Hills Community Services District, The Latrobe Fund, Walk With Austin (nonprofit founded by Austin’s family) and community members.
“I could not be prouder of my community than I am today,” RUSD Superintendent Jim Shoemake told the crowd.
El Dorado County Superintendent of Schools echoed that comment, leading the students in a “beautiful day” chant and noting this playground opens up possibilities and provides “fun for all.”
Community groups and residents continue to collaborate on a second all-abilities playground at Bass Lake Park in El Dorado Hills — a $250,000 project.
