Jackson Playground

Avery Reininger spins her big brother Austin on the adaptive merry go round at Jackson Elementary’s new all-abilities playground, which celebrated its grand opening Sept. 6. Mountain Democrat photo by Noel Stack

With tears in her eyes and a catch in her voice, Jackson Elementary School Principal Michele Williamson stood in front of students, parents and community leaders Wednesday morning and called the school’s brand-new all-abilities playground a “beautiful project.”

Moments later student Austin Reininger, with help from his mom Holly, cut the purple ribbon and officially opened the El Dorado Hills playground, which quickly filled with giggling and excited children. Austin, who lives with an extremely rare disease that has limited his mobility with no known cure, and other kids in their wheelchairs easily rolled down to the play area where Austin’s sister Avery, 5, happily took her 8-year-old brother for a spin on the adaptive merry go round.

