SACRAMENTO — Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 42nd annual PBS KVIE Art Auction will showcase 276 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world-renowned Northern California artists.
PBS KVIE art curator Jill Estroff has announced that Placerville artist Randy Honerlah has been recognized with an award after submitting his art to the annual curated competition.
Honerlah’s “Autumn Glow” won a Juror Award in the Contemporary category. The artwork will be featured as part of this year’s auction, a live three-day event broadcast on KVIE Channel 6 and online at kvie.org/artauction that airs 7- 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.
“I’m impressed with the range of subjects and styles that are submitted to the PBS KVIE Art Auction each year,” Estroff said. “Our awards jurors had a hard time narrowing their choices because of the abundance of stellar pieces accepted. Strong use of color, composition, narrative — these are some of the qualities I look for.”
The entire Art Auction collection will be on display at the station, Sept 1–27, offering visitors the chance to see the artwork up close and bid before the live auction. Visitors are welcome Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A complete list of artists curated into the collection is online at kvie.org/artauction. Images and information on every piece of art up for bid will be available online starting Sept. 1. Proceeds from the auction help support PBS KVIE local productions and community outreach services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.