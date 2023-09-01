Honerlah – autumn

“Autumn Glow” by Randy Honerlah

SACRAMENTO — Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 42nd annual PBS KVIE Art Auction will showcase 276 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world-renowned Northern California artists.

PBS KVIE art curator Jill Estroff has announced that Placerville artist Randy Honerlah has been recognized with an award after submitting his art to the annual curated competition.

