Placerville resident Mabel Imboden celebrated her 101st birthday Aug. 3.
The secret to her long life, she said, has been her positivity.
“I’m like a Pollyanna. I’ve always thought positive,” she said, referring to the 1913 novel and 1960 film of the same name about a young girl who plays the "glad game," trying to find something to be glad about in every situation.
She was born in 1922 in the town of Waterbury, Conn., alongside her identical twin sister Marylee.
According to Imboden, she and her sister would often fool teachers by switching places and going by the other's name. It is one of the many happy memories she has of her youth despite their financial situation.
“We were from a poor family,” Imboden said, describing her childhood. “(But) we were all very musically inclined; (my sister and I) played the mandolin and guitar and my mother played the piano.”
Other positive memories Imboden recalled from her childhood were of her mother’s homemade ravioli and her father’s generosity and easy-going demeanor.
She was married to a baker, with whom she moved to California and had two children, a son and a daughter. Her son has since died, but her daughter lives and works in Seattle, Wash. She has five grandchildren and several more great-grandchildren.
Imboden spent her life as the secretary for the police chief of the Napa Police Department. Now she lives in a retirement community in Placerville spending her days playing a variety of games.
“I like to play bingo,” Imboden said laughing and pointing at the resident assistants surrounding her for her celebration, remarking how much better she is at bingo than the rest of them.
Her birthday party was attended by residents and staff, a white cake with her name written on it — and 99 missing candles — was served.
