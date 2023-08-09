PleinAir Vineyards engages esteemed wine consultant Steve Leveque

FIDDLETOWN — Since founding PleinAir Vineyards in 2013, owners Sarah and Tom Malone have planted estate vineyards, created a visitor experience, and, along with winemaker and their son Dan Malone, made wine since 2018. Now with feet firmly planted in the Fiddletown American Viticultural Area VA, Tom, Sarah and Dan welcome Steve Leveque as the ultimate next step in elevating quality in their wines and establishing a house style for the winery.

Leveque starts with the 2023 vintage at PleinAir, making Rhône and Bordeaux varietal wines and blends. He offers sterling winemaking chops from past associations with Hall, Opus, Mondavi, Chalk Hill Estate and with visionaries such as Michel Rolland. Leveque's wines have earned three 100-point scores from The Wine Advocate, earned two 100-point scores from Jeb Dunnuck, and secured No. 2 Wine in the World honors on Wine Spectator's Top 100 Wines of 2011 list.

