California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick

California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick

California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick will present his work at the Placerville Library, 3-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. The event, a collaboration between Arts and Culture El Dorado and the El Dorado County Library, is free and open to the public.

During his visit to El Dorado County, Herrick will give a reading, host a Q&A with the audience and sign books. He will be joined by El Dorado County Poet Laureate Stephen Meadows, whose powerful, intimate poetry explores topics such as Gold Rush history, the natural wonders of the Georgetown region and his pioneer and Ohlone heritage.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.