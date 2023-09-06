California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick will present his work at the Placerville Library, 3-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. The event, a collaboration between Arts and Culture El Dorado and the El Dorado County Library, is free and open to the public.
During his visit to El Dorado County, Herrick will give a reading, host a Q&A with the audience and sign books. He will be joined by El Dorado County Poet Laureate Stephen Meadows, whose powerful, intimate poetry explores topics such as Gold Rush history, the natural wonders of the Georgetown region and his pioneer and Ohlone heritage.
The event will also feature two Emeritus Poets Laureate: Lara Gularte, who will debut the chapbook from her term as poet laureate at the event, and Taylor Graham, who served as the inaugural poet laureate of El Dorado County. The poets laureate will give readings and book signings alongside Herrick. Acoustic guitarist Peat Ryder of Ryder Thieves will provide musical accompaniment for the event.
"Poetry can change how we see the world,” noted Herrick. “It can transform the individual and illuminate the beauty and joy in this life. I am excited and looking forward to visiting El Dorado County and the Placerville Library."
Herrick is California’s 10th poet laureate. He is a writer and professor at Fresno City College and the MFA program at the University of Nevada, Reno, at Lake Tahoe. A former Fresno Poet Laureate, Herrick's work vividly celebrates the California experience. He is the author of three books of poetry and has been published in several notable publications, including Bloomsbury Review and Berkeley Poetry Review.
The event marks the first time in several years that a state poet laureate has visited El Dorado County, providing a unique opportunity for residents.
"We are honored to host California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick for a special reading engagement," noted library assistant Rina Wakefield. "We invite all residents to join us on Sept. 8 to gather in support of poetry and the arts within our community."
