Veggie Art

An abundance of garden veggies can become pickled treats for later. Art by Master Food Preserver volunteer Barbara Simpson

The garden has provided for a while now. It has been prolific as the late summer heat continues. That first flush-of-the-season excitement to harvest is gone though and no one is excited about playing hide-and-seek among the plants for food any longer. All you see when you scan the garden from the kitchen window is an overwhelming number of vegetables to put up. Perhaps the neighbors have their own mountain of summer squash, green beans, peppers and onions so you can’t “share” with them. Perhaps other neighbors are shyly shaking their head “no” to turn away your overflow, having been given enough zucchini.

Here’s a pickle recipe from Ball Complete Book of Home Preserving, 2020, that may help with that profusion of zucchini and green beans. These pickled vegetables add a wonderful addition to that charcuterie board for game night, whether it be football, board games or cards.

