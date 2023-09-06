The garden has provided for a while now. It has been prolific as the late summer heat continues. That first flush-of-the-season excitement to harvest is gone though and no one is excited about playing hide-and-seek among the plants for food any longer. All you see when you scan the garden from the kitchen window is an overwhelming number of vegetables to put up. Perhaps the neighbors have their own mountain of summer squash, green beans, peppers and onions so you can’t “share” with them. Perhaps other neighbors are shyly shaking their head “no” to turn away your overflow, having been given enough zucchini.
Here’s a pickle recipe from Ball Complete Book of Home Preserving, 2020, that may help with that profusion of zucchini and green beans. These pickled vegetables add a wonderful addition to that charcuterie board for game night, whether it be football, board games or cards.
One pound of zucchini or green beans or carrots yields approximately 3 cups volume.
End of Garden Pickles
Makes about 5 pint jars
3 cups sliced zucchini (1/4-inch slices)
3 cups sliced, trimmed green beans (1-inch slices)
1 ½ cups sliced, peeled carrots
2 cups peeled pickling or pearl onions
2 large green bell peppers, seeded, and cut into ½-inch strips
1 large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into ½-inch strips
3 cups 5% acidity cider vinegar
1 cup lightly packed brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons dry mustard
2 tablespoons mustard seeds
4 ½ teaspoons pickling salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
Pickle crisp (optional)
Prepare canner, jars and lids.
In a large glass or stainless-steel bowl, combine zucchini, beans, carrots, onions and green and red peppers; stir well and set aside.
In a large stainless-steel saucepan, combine vinegar, brown sugar, granulated sugar, dry mustard, mustard seeds, salt, cinnamon and ginger. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add vegetables; return to a boil. Reduce heat and boil gently for 15 minutes, until vegetables are heated through and slightly tender.
Pack hot vegetables and liquid into hot pint jars, leaving ½-inch headspace. Add 1/8 teaspoon Pickle Crisp, if using, to each pint jar. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace, if necessary, by adding hot pickling liquid. Wipe rim. Center lid on jar. Screw band down until resistance is met, then increase to fingertip tight.
Place jars in the canner, ensuring they are completely covered with 1 inch of water. Bring to a boil and process for 15 minutes at 0-1,000 feet, 20 minutes at 1,001-3,000 feet, 25 minutes at 3,001-6,000 feet, 30 minutes above 6,000 feet. Remove the canner lid. Wait 5 minutes, then remove jars,
Cool jars on the counter for 12-24 hours, label, date and store.
The UC Master Food Preservers of El Dorado County are a great resource for answers to your food safety and preserving questions. Leave a message at (530) 621-5506 or email edmfp@ucanr.edu. For more information about the program, events and recipes visit ucanr.edu/edmfp. Sign up to receive the eNewsletter at ucanr.org/mfpcsenews. Find the group on Facebook, too (UCCE Master Food Preservers of El Dorado County).
