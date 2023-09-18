September is Quilt Month for Images of Hope and that means it's time for the great online Quilt Auction beginning at noon Sept. 19 and ending at noon Sept. 29.
There are 16 unique quilts and four table runners up for auction. They are currently on display at businesses on Main Street in Placerville. To see these incredible pieces of art take a stroll along Main Street and stop by Ambiance, Placerville News Co., Placerville Hardware, Lofty Lou's, Elements Hair Salon, Gold Country Artists Gallery, Placerville Art Gallery, Kelsey's Needle Krafts, High Sierra Quilters, Robinson's Pharmacy, Wine Smith, The Bookery, Violets Are Blue, Pop Art and Olde Town Grill. Some quilts are displayed in windows and others inside the businesses.
All the quilts have been donated to Images of Hope El Dorado by local quilters. The auction helps raise funds for the arts and movement therapy classes offered for freeto those affected by cancer and other traumas on the Western Slope of El Dorado County.
"Thank you to the quilters for donating these beautiful quilts, the businesses for displaying the quilts and thank you to the community for supporting the cancer and trauma patients," said Wendy Goossen, founder of Images of Hope.
"We are so fortunate to live in such a creative and generous community," Goossen added. "The quilters are amazing and so talented. Each quilt is a work of art and will bring joy to everyone who buys one. Those buying a quilt are wonderful and they contribute to the health of El Dorado County."
Images of Hope El Dorado will also be at the Bell Tower on Main Street having fun with some great photo opportunities during Girl's Night Out's Flower Power-themed event, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
