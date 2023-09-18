Fair Aisle quilt

“Fair Isle” donated by High Sierra Quilters hangs in Gold Country Artists Gallery in downtown Placerville. Bidding for this quilt and many others begins Sept. 19. Mountain Democrat photo by Noel Stack

September is Quilt Month for Images of Hope and that means it's time for the great online Quilt Auction beginning at noon Sept. 19 and ending at noon Sept. 29. 

There are 16 unique quilts and four table runners up for auction. They are currently on display at businesses on Main Street in Placerville. To see these incredible pieces of art take a stroll along Main Street and stop by Ambiance, Placerville News Co., Placerville Hardware, Lofty Lou's, Elements Hair Salon, Gold Country Artists Gallery, Placerville Art Gallery, Kelsey's Needle Krafts, High Sierra Quilters, Robinson's Pharmacy, Wine Smith, The Bookery, Violets Are Blue, Pop Art and Olde Town Grill. Some quilts are displayed in windows and others inside the businesses. 

